Rihanna Is Your 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performer!

Wondering who will be the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime star? It's... Rihanna!

THR reports that the superstar, who hasn't released a new album since 2016's "Anti," has been confirmed as the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

The event will happen during Super Bowl LVII on February 12 near Phoenix, Arizona, and will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, and directed by Hamish Hamilton.

Roc Nation's JAY-Z said of his discovery, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in his own statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The show will mark the first one not to be sponsored by Pepsi in 10 years.

Sponsor Apple Music promises sneak peeks of the highly anticipated performance in the coming months.

The most-watched Halftime Shows in history are, in order, Katy Perry (2015), Lady Gaga (2017), Coldplay (2016), Bruno Mars (2014), and Madonna (2012), all of which pulled in from 114-118.5 viewers, and all of which outshone the ratings of the games themselves.

Other recent performers have included The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, and Beyoncé.

The first celebrity to perform at the Halftime Show was Broadway star Carol Channing in 1970, but the first superstar to help transform the show into the big-money, artistic event it is today was Michael Jackson in 1993.