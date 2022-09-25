Read full article on original website
Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
Instant analysis of Eagles dominant 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 after a 24-8 defeat over Carson Wentz and the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia amassed 400 yards of offense while holding Washington to 240 yards and sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a career-high nine times, as the former No. 2 overall pick was battered all afternoon.
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
