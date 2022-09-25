ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
Genoa Candy Dance done for another season

Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games

SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
Quake, Sept. 26

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...

