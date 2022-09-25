Read full article on original website
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
visit-eldorado.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
Record-Courier
Genoa Candy Dance done for another season
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?
Lake Tahoe's color comes from what's in the water – and what's notably absent.
Record-Courier
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 26
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
