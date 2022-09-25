Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Ian approaches
Update 11 a.m.: Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are now under a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch, according to the National Weather Service. A storm surge watch means life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours. A tropical storm...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian: Latest spaghetti models, maps and tracking storm's path to Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're tracking Hurricane Ian as it makes its way towards the United States. View the above video for the latest forecast from WJCL 22 News meteorologists. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Hurricane Ian. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida emergency management officials told residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes as tropical storm, now Hurricane Ian, approached. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Hot Monday in Central Florida as afternoon storm chances go up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see an increased chance of rain and storms on Monday. After a drier weekend, our area will see a 50% chance of afternoon rain and storms. Before any potential storms fire up, the average high temperature should reach around 91 degrees. Hurricane Ian...
cleveland19.com
Ohio Task Force 1 activated for deployment as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force is being activated in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian hitting the Florida Gulf Coast. The 47-person team is gearing up to leave their Vandalia, Ohio, base around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Task Force officials. Word came down that they were being activated...
KFOR
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away
Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday. Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. View the complete severe weather response plan on http://ow.ly/iWs350KUIX5.
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen
This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
cleveland19.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
cleveland19.com
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
