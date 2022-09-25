Big Ten West Standings After Week 4

The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not play a game during Week 4, but there was plenty of activity from the rest of the teams in the Big Ten West. The other six teams recorded a combined 4-2 record this week.

Notably, Minnesota and Iowa picked up their first conference wins of the season. Minnesota cruised to a 34-7 victory over Michigan State, and Iowa defeated Rutgers 27-10.

Northwestern continued to struggle. The Wildcats lost to Miami (OH) in overtime 14-17. Their only win this season came against Nebraska. Northwestern now has a 1-3 overall record. The victory looms large in the standings, however, as it is currently the only division win.

Let’s take a look at the full standings for the Big Ten West.

Northwestern: 1-0 conference, 1-3 overall

Sep 24, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) sacks Miami (Ohio) Redhawks quarterback Aveon Smith (2) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

: Lost vs. Miami OH 14-17: at Penn State

Minnesota: 1-0 conference, 4-0 overall

Sep 24, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) looks for a receiver in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

: Won vs. Michigan State 34-7: vs. Purdue

Iowa: 1-0 conference, 3-1 overall

Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

: Won at Rutgers 27-10: vs. Michigan

Illinois: 0-1 conference, 3-1 overall

Sep 22, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Chattanooga Mocs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

: Won vs. Chattanooga 31-0: at Wisconsin

Purdue: 0-1 conference, 2-2 overall

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) jumps over Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Romain Mungin (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermakers won 28 to 26. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

: Won vs. FAU 28-26: at Minnesota

Wisconsin: 0-1 conference, 2-2 overall

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

: Lost at Ohio State 21-52: vs. Illinois

Nebraska: 0-1 conference, 1-3 overall

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

: Lost vs. Oklahoma 14-49: vs. Indiana

