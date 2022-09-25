Big Ten West Standings After Week 4
The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not play a game during Week 4, but there was plenty of activity from the rest of the teams in the Big Ten West. The other six teams recorded a combined 4-2 record this week.
Notably, Minnesota and Iowa picked up their first conference wins of the season. Minnesota cruised to a 34-7 victory over Michigan State, and Iowa defeated Rutgers 27-10.
Northwestern continued to struggle. The Wildcats lost to Miami (OH) in overtime 14-17. Their only win this season came against Nebraska. Northwestern now has a 1-3 overall record. The victory looms large in the standings, however, as it is currently the only division win.
Let’s take a look at the full standings for the Big Ten West.
Northwestern: 1-0 conference, 1-3 overallLast game : Lost vs. Miami OH 14-17 Next game : at Penn State
Minnesota: 1-0 conference, 4-0 overallLast game : Won vs. Michigan State 34-7 Next game : vs. Purdue
Iowa: 1-0 conference, 3-1 overallLast game : Won at Rutgers 27-10 Next game : vs. Michigan
Illinois: 0-1 conference, 3-1 overallLast game : Won vs. Chattanooga 31-0 Next game : at Wisconsin
Purdue: 0-1 conference, 2-2 overallLast game : Won vs. FAU 28-26 Next game : at Minnesota
Wisconsin: 0-1 conference, 2-2 overallLast game : Lost at Ohio State 21-52 Next game : vs. Illinois
Nebraska: 0-1 conference, 1-3 overallLast game : Lost vs. Oklahoma 14-49 Next game : vs. Indiana
[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWir e on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=6204]
1
1
Comments / 0