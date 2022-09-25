STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-212036-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 632-5440 Estate of Sophy P. Burkholder. Date of birth: 08/28/1919. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophy P. Burkholder, died 05/23/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Edward J. Kolenda, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: September 25, 2022. Larry A. Lemmen P16549 274 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404 (616) 837-6221 Edward J. Kolenda, Jr. 5980 Dewpointe Dr. Allendale, MI 49401 (231) 477-5441.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO