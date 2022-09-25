Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
MLive.com
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
No More Sidelines unveils new sports facility, place for kids to belong
"We're just looking for children who need to belong and maybe for some reason they don't belong," says Cyndi Blair, the founder of No More Sidelines
MLive.com
See Week 5 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season meant a lot of shuffling in the latest state rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Four of the state’s 10 divisions featured new No. 1 teams, and there were many more state-ranked showdowns that...
MLive.com
Reeths-Puffer golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20
MUSKEGON – There aren’t many skills more important in the game of golf than consistency. That particular trait has been showcased in abundance by Reeths-Puffer senior golfer Paige Anderson this fall, as she has continuously finished atop leaderboards in both league jamborees and large-field tournament settings. This past...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5
Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
MLive.com
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-212036-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 632-5440 Estate of Sophy P. Burkholder. Date of birth: 08/28/1919. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophy P. Burkholder, died 05/23/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Edward J. Kolenda, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: September 25, 2022. Larry A. Lemmen P16549 274 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404 (616) 837-6221 Edward J. Kolenda, Jr. 5980 Dewpointe Dr. Allendale, MI 49401 (231) 477-5441.
MLive.com
Carson Gulker’s 5-TD performance helps No. 1 Ferris State football rout Waldorf
The top-ranked Ferris State University football team had plenty to celebrate during its Homecoming festivities this past weekend, as the Bulldogs racked up 450 total yards of offense in a 69-3 rout of Waldorf on Saturday from Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker led the...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
EK students, teachers honor Patrick Lyoya with ArtPrize entry
As they worked to honor Patrick Lyoya, who was killed at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer, East Kentwood High School art teachers and students found themselves grappling with issues of race and injustice.
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
