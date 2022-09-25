Chiefs lose tough battle over Colts on the road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Kansas City Chiefs could not pull out a rough win in Indianapolis as they lose to the Colts 20-17 to make them 2-1 so far this season.

In the first quarter after a three and out on the Colts’ opening drive, Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled the punt for the Colts to recover on the five-yard line. The Colts would take a 7-0 lead three plays later.

After the Colts turned the ball over on downs near the end of the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the endzone but missed the extra point.

Near the end of the second quarter, Carlos Dunlap strip-sacked Matt Ryan with a L’Jarius Sneed recovery to give the Chiefs the ball in the red zone.

Five plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched it into the endzone on the one-yard line and a pass to Kelce helped the Chiefs convert the two-pointer and take a 14-10 lead before the half.

After trading field goals in the third quarter, early in the fourth quarter after a 10-play drive, the Chiefs attempted a fake field goal on fourth and ten on the Colts’ 24-yard line and failed.

With less than nine minutes to go in the fourth, kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 34-yard field goal which kept the game at 17-13.

After that missed field goal, the Colts took a 16-play drive and scored with 24 seconds left as Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for their second touchdown of the day.

On the Chiefs’ last drive, Mahomes threw an interception in the red zone with three seconds left.

The offense struggled to get going all day.

Mahomes was 20 for 35 with 262 yards, a touchdown and an interception as well as being the team’s lead rusher with 26 yards.

The offense also could not run the ball only gaining 58 yards on 23 carries.

The defense held strong with key stops all day. They held the Colts to 260 yards along with getting consistent pressure on Ryan all game. Darius Harris led the team in tackles in his first start since 2020 with 12 tackles.

Nick Bolton was right behind him with nine tackles and two sacks.

Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing on the sidelines at halftime because the Chiefs ran the ball on the last play of the half instead of attempting to go for a Hail Mary.

It was a rough day on special teams for Kansas City with Moore’s muffed punt, rookie Isiah Pacheco’s fumbled kickoff and the failed fake field goal attempt along with a missed extra point and missed field goal.

The Chiefs are now 2-1 and heading to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football.

