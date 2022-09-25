ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs lose tough battle over Colts on the road

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaPMa_0i9rXNyw00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Kansas City Chiefs could not pull out a rough win in Indianapolis as they lose to the Colts 20-17 to make them 2-1 so far this season.

In the first quarter after a three and out on the Colts’ opening drive, Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled the punt for the Colts to recover on the five-yard line. The Colts would take a 7-0 lead three plays later.

After the Colts turned the ball over on downs near the end of the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the endzone but missed the extra point.

Near the end of the second quarter, Carlos Dunlap strip-sacked Matt Ryan with a L’Jarius Sneed recovery to give the Chiefs the ball in the red zone.

Five plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched it into the endzone on the one-yard line and a pass to Kelce helped the Chiefs convert the two-pointer and take a 14-10 lead before the half.

After trading field goals in the third quarter, early in the fourth quarter after a 10-play drive, the Chiefs attempted a fake field goal on fourth and ten on the Colts’ 24-yard line and failed.

With less than nine minutes to go in the fourth, kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 34-yard field goal which kept the game at 17-13.

After that missed field goal, the Colts took a 16-play drive and scored with 24 seconds left as Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for their second touchdown of the day.

On the Chiefs’ last drive, Mahomes threw an interception in the red zone with three seconds left.

The offense struggled to get going all day.

Mahomes was 20 for 35 with 262 yards, a touchdown and an interception as well as being the team’s lead rusher with 26 yards.

The offense also could not run the ball only gaining 58 yards on 23 carries.

The defense held strong with key stops all day. They held the Colts to 260 yards along with getting consistent pressure on Ryan all game. Darius Harris led the team in tackles in his first start since 2020 with 12 tackles.

Nick Bolton was right behind him with nine tackles and two sacks.

Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing on the sidelines at halftime because the Chiefs ran the ball on the last play of the half instead of attempting to go for a Hail Mary.

It was a rough day on special teams for Kansas City with Moore’s muffed punt, rookie Isiah Pacheco’s fumbled kickoff and the failed fake field goal attempt along with a missed extra point and missed field goal.

The Chiefs are now 2-1 and heading to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football.

FOX4 News Kansas City

Watch: Chiefs postgame live

INDIANAPOLIS — The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are on the road in Week 3 taking on the winless Indianapolis Colts. FOX4 will post live updates on this page, then have complete postgame coverage from the podium, locker room, with wrap ups online and during Sunday night newscasts and Sports Sunday. Fourth Quarter Stephon Gilmore intercepts […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs-Colts Inactives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chiefs are on the road for their week three battle against the Indianapolis Colts as they look to go 3-0. Here are the inactives for both squads going into the game. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones K Harrison Butker QB Shane Buechele DE Mike Danna DE Joshua Kaindoh DE Benton Whitley […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

