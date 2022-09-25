Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
wrestlinginc.com
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
Yardbarker
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Big changes to Extreme Rules, including Edge vs. Finn Balor 'I quit' match
With WWE Extreme Rules quickly approaching, the pay-per-view card received a pair of upgrades on Raw. Most notably, the Raw women's championship match between champion Bianca Belair and challenger Bayley is now set to be a ladder match. Edge also made his return, saving Matt Riddle from a beatdown at...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Challenger For Roman Reigns Revealed
Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over two years now, and throughout the course of those two years he’s managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. You never know who could step up to the Tribal Chief next, and over the weekend...
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Reacts To Drew McIntyre Fireball Spot Gone Awry
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was taken to the next level when Scarlett blew a fireball into the face of the former WWE Champion. However, the spot didn't go to plan, as it ended up missing the Scotsman, and during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the two men for the fact they "called it on the fly" by continuing after that spot.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Teases Appearance On 9/26 Raw After AJ Styles Mocks Him
WWE "SmackDown" star Sami Zayn got his wish during the 9/23 episode of "SmackDown." Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline stable with an "Honorary Uce" shirt by Roman Reigns. Zayn even took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding the shirt, while in the ring with the...
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Hates Hell In A Cell Matches
Drew McIntyre says he hates heights, so he’s not a fan of Hell in a Cell matches. The steel structure is one of the most acclaimed stipulation bouts in WWE history. McIntyre has competed in two of them, and he has suffered defeats in both contests. He memorably lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns announced for WWE Raw season premiere
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are set to appear on the October 10 season premiere episode of WWE Raw. Reigns and The Bloodline were announced for Raw's season premiere during a video package on this week's Raw show. Raw's season premiere will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Referee Details Infamous Royal Rumble 2005 Botch
In 2005, Batista secured his ticket to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble match. Although this would become a significant victory for the Animal, it wasn’t without controversy. During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed how the...
Yardbarker
PHOTO: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins train with former WWE stars
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently trained with The Bollywood Boyz, also known as "The Singh Brothers" in WWE with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. The former WWE 24/7 Champions noted on Twitter that they were with the WWE power couple. They wrote in the caption,...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Uses AEW Star's Submission Finisher On WWE Raw
In more than a decade of being on WWE TV, Seth Rollins had never won a match by submission. All that changed during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw" as Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, a submission hold made popular by injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles Confirmed For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
It’s official: Sami Zayn will take a tripo to WWE Raw tomorrow to face AJ Styles. WWE announced that following their back and forth on Twitter over the weekend, Zayn and Styles will do battle in the ring. The announcement on WWE Raw reads:. During a back-and-forth on Twitter...
411mania.com
DCU Center Advertising Roman Reigns for Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown in October
– The DCU Center is advertising that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be at WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 7 in Worcester, Massachusetts for the latest season premiere of that show. This will also be the go-home show before WWE Extreme Rules 2022. WWE.com is also advertising Roman...
