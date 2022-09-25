ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Stamford Man Charged After Leaving Scene of Hit and Run

A Stamford man is facing several charges after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he left the scene of a hit and run that caused property damage in Stamford. The office says it happened on the evening of September 21st. An investigation revealed Dustin Roberts was the driver who left...
STAMFORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
