It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.

NISKAYUNA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO