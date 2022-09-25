Read full article on original website
Schenectady PD arrest 2 in separate weekend incidents
The Schenectady Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.
'Erratic' Saugerties Driver Was 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A drunk driver who was busted in the region had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle, authorities said. In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with reports of an erratic driver on Route 212 near Route 32.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
Man found guilty of Murder after driving car into motel
The man arrested for driving his car into a motel room in Cobleskill was convicted of second degree murder.
Amsterdam woman allegedly files phony SNAP application
An Amsterdam woman was cited to court on Friday after she allegedly filed a phony SNAP application, in which she failed to disclose employment and income earned in her household.
Caroga Lake man accused of aggravated DWI after crash
Upon arrival, officers learned that Dylan E. Rulison, 22, of Caroga Lake, was allegedly driving the car drunk, even though police said he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on the car.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Stamford Man Charged After Leaving Scene of Hit and Run
A Stamford man is facing several charges after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says he left the scene of a hit and run that caused property damage in Stamford. The office says it happened on the evening of September 21st. An investigation revealed Dustin Roberts was the driver who left...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
Driver served order of protection before store crash
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
Albany inmate accused of throwing feces at guards
An incarcerated man at the Albany County Correctional Facility can add aggravated harassment to his list of charges after he allegedly threw feces at Corrections Officers inside the jail.
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
Colonie PD: Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending SUV
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say he rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed and was ejected from his bike.
'Both of us were trying to get home.' Death, road rage incident under investigation after 2 Wallkill crashes
Authorities in Ulster County say two mysterious crashes within minutes and miles of each other forced two women off road in their cars Friday and killed one of them.
WRGB
Schenectady officer suspended in controversial neck hold case facing new federal lawsuit
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A federal complaint's been filed against a Schenectady Police Officer whose name you've heard on CBS 6 News before. The same officer seen on body camera video using a controversial knee to neck hold, which ignited protests in 2020, is named again in a new lawsuit involving a new plaintiff who says her civil rights were violated.
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
19-year-old dies in Ulster County car crash
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Ulster County. Police said Hailee Witherel, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies
Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home. On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's...
Pittsfield Police Department Issues Alert About Missing 16-Year-Old Boy
Police in Western Massachusetts asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Markis Williams was reported missing, the Pittsfield Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 24. He is described as being about 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Police said he was...
19-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Gardiner Roadway Into Pond, Police Say
A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was driving went off a Hudson Valley roadway and into a pond. The crash happened in the Ulster County town of Gardiner at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, New York State Police said. Investigators found that Hailee Witherel was driving...
