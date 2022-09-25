ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Man United had €40-45m-rated star on their list but chose Lisandro Martinez transfer instead

Manchester United considered Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential summer transfer window target, but Erik ten Hag pushed for them to sign Lisandro Martinez instead. Ten Hag left Ajax to take over as Man Utd manager, and it’s not too surprising that he was keen to raid his former club, with Martinez also looking a smart signing so far, so probably a wise choice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury

Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE

