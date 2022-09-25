ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanBuzz

Lamar Jackson's Focus is on His Future, With or Without the Baltimore Ravens

Distractions; they can derail a player or entire team's success. There isn't a shortage of potential distractions or scandals in sports, no matter how hard franchises across all leagues attempt to dodge them, and this year has already had a doozy of distractions within the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and their flock have found themselves with a surprising distraction tied to their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens host tryout for veteran OLB on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have had to continue adding players at the outside linebacker position over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve lost both Vince Biegel and Steven Means to torn achilles injuries, while waiting for Tyus Boswer and David Ojabo to rehab from the same ailments. They also saw Justin Houston leave their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots with a groin injury, with his status currently unclear.
BALTIMORE, MD
