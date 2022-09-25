Read full article on original website
Penguins Preseason Primer: What and Who to Watch For
The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins season is in view with the preseason about to kick off.
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest
Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list
NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
Sabres announce roster for Sunday's preseason opener
The Sabres have announced the roster for their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call in Buffalo on WWKB 1520 AM. Puck drop is scheduled for...
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose
The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday...
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp. Among them is forward Egor Afanasyev, who stepped...
Projected Lineup: Sept. 27 at Chicago
Tuesday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks figures to be the most veteran-heavy lineup the St. Louis Blues have used thus far in the preseason. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou highlight the list of forwards traveling to Chicago, while Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy are expected to make their first appearances of the preseason.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Kaprizov not skating for Wild, 'no issues'
Mangiapane joins Flames; Suzuki back on ice for Canadiens. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov did not skate Monday for precautionary reasons. The forward took a...
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
Capitals Announce Stars & Spirits Alumni Event Participants
ARLINGTON, Va. -The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced today alumni participating in the WCAA 2022 Alumni Weekend, including a Stars & Spirits rooftop event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. Participating Capitals alumni include: Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, Sergei Gonchar, Alan Hangsleben, Brent Johnson, Dmitri Khristich, Olie Kolzig, Nick...
