Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
OC man charged with punching flight attendant due in court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was ordered detained Monday pending arraignment on a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
2 OC Women Accused of Participating in Jan. 6 Riot
Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday.
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
newsantaana.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
sandiegocountynews.com
Los Angeles-based clothing wholesaler pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud
Los Angeles, CA–A Los Angeles-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty on September 21 to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico who has ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Justice Department said.
Canyon News
FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid
BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
spectrumnews1.com
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
A 59-year-old Daniel Franco Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Irvine on Saturday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
orangecountytribune.com
1 hurt in medical bldg. crash
A child was hospitalized after the sport utility vehicle in which the youth was riding crashed into a medical building in Garden Grove Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, at around 3:53 p.m. the SUV crashed through a masonry and metal wall into a building at 12665 Garden Grove Blvd., identified as Garden Grove Medical Plaza, adjacent to Garden Grove Hospital.
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday.
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Probation officer found beaten to death in Lancaster; investigation continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Ana on Saturday. The crash happened on Santa Ana Boulevard near the 5 Freeway at around 5:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man arrested in Lancaster home invasion homicide was homeless, didn’t know victim
More details are being released by law enforcement regarding a home invasion in Lancaster that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect in the investigation was a local transient in the area who acted alone when he gained entry into the victim’s home. The victim […]
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Comments / 0