ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

OC man charged with punching flight attendant due in court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was ordered detained Monday pending arraignment on a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
CBS LA

2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Flight Time#San Jos Del Cabo#Mexico#American Airlines#Violent Crime
newsantaana.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud

LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
IRVINE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Los Angeles-based clothing wholesaler pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud

Los Angeles, CA–A Los Angeles-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty on September 21 to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico who has ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Justice Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid

BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

1 hurt in medical bldg. crash

A child was hospitalized after the sport utility vehicle in which the youth was riding crashed into a medical building in Garden Grove Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, at around 3:53 p.m. the SUV crashed through a masonry and metal wall into a building at 12665 Garden Grove Blvd., identified as Garden Grove Medical Plaza, adjacent to Garden Grove Hospital.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy