3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start
The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jake Fraley starting at designated hitter. Fraley will bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Fraley for 11.1...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reds' Mike Siani batting seventh on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Siani will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Stuart Fairchild moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting sixth on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brennan will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and Cleveland. Tyler Freeman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates starting Ji-hwan Bae at second base on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Bae will man second base after Kevin Newman was rested at home against right-hander Hunter Greene. numberFire's models project Bae to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting eighth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Drew Waters returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jake Fraley batting fourth on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fraley will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fraley for 11.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Luis Garcia sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Garcia will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alex Call starting in left field. Call will bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Muller and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Call for 8.3 FanDuel...
