ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd

Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Finnigan
Person
Megan Campbell
Person
Izzy Christiansen
Person
Jess Park
Person
Lucy Graham
Person
Katie Stengel
SkySports

Watford sack Rob Edwards and appoint Slaven Bilic as new head coach

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards and appointed Slaven Bilic as his replacement. Bilic has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, replacing Edwards who took charge of just 11 matches during a three-month stint at Watford. In a statement, Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: "As with all decisions taken...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Women S Super League#The Liverpool Women#Sky Sports#Reds
SkySports

St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
WORLD
The Independent

Glasgow and Liverpool express delight at final Eurovision shortlist decision

Figures in Glasgow and Liverpool have expressed their excitement as the cities were announced as the final two in contention to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.The cities were selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from the list to host the music event in place of Ukraine.Announcing the news on Tuesday, Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: “Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.And then there were two…We can now reveal that #Eurovision...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer

Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford’s turbulent managerial history under the Pozzo family’s ownership

Rob Edwards’ sacking after just 11 games in charge of Watford is the latest in a long line of changes under the ownership of Gino Pozzo and his family.Here, the PA news agency looks at the club’s turbulent managerial history since they entered the boardroom.Rob’s reignEven by Watford’s standards, Edwards’ reign was a short one.Only Oscar Garcia, who resigned due to ill health after four games, and his ill-fated replacement Billy McKinlay, who was sacked after just two, have spent shorter spells in one of football’s hottest seats.Edwards earned the role after leading Forest Green to promotion from League Two...
BILLY MCKINLAY
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy