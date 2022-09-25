Read full article on original website
Savanna, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Kiowa High School basketball team will have a game with Savanna High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
Oklahoma Daily
'I'm a bad loser': OU football's Dillon Gabriel puts K-State loss on himself, vows to lead Sooners forward
Dillon Gabriel sat on Oklahoma’s bench after Kansas State recovered the Sooners’ onside-kick attempt with 34 seconds left and hung his head low. OU’s quarterback was being comforted by his position group, including freshman Nick Evers, who hung his arm over Gabriel’s shoulder. As he walked off the field and embraced his teammates, it was clear he took responsibility for what transpired on Owen Field Saturday night.
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
The Beach Boys Honor Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns At Concert
The Beach Boys and Dean Torrence from Jan and Dean honored Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy Mark Johns at a concert Saturday night. Deputy Johns received a standing ovation from the audience. All band members signed guitars that were raffled off to benefit Deputy Johns and the family of Sgt....
News On 6
‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season
"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Oklahoma Daily
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
okcfox.com
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to murdering lover’s husband
An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to murdering his lover's husband.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Oklahoma man admits killing pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty, his lawyer says
An Oklahoma man admitted to fatally shooting a pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year after saying the killing was her only escape from decades of abuse, his lawyer said Monday. Kahlil Square, 27, entered the guilty plea a charge of first-degree murder last week,...
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
