Wewoka, OK

Highschool Basketball Pro

Savanna, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAVANNA, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'I'm a bad loser': OU football's Dillon Gabriel puts K-State loss on himself, vows to lead Sooners forward

Dillon Gabriel sat on Oklahoma’s bench after Kansas State recovered the Sooners’ onside-kick attempt with 34 seconds left and hung his head low. OU’s quarterback was being comforted by his position group, including freshman Nick Evers, who hung his arm over Gabriel’s shoulder. As he walked off the field and embraced his teammates, it was clear he took responsibility for what transpired on Owen Field Saturday night.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
