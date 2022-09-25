ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

TheStreet

Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return

Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios

Glendale LVII: Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, the NFL and the international superstar announced over the weekend. This will be Rihanna's first public performance since early 2018. Why it matters: Even people who don't like football tune in for the halftime show. Rihanna's highly anticipated comeback...
GLENDALE, AZ
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles In Rarified Air as He Simultaneously Tops Box Office and Singles Chart

Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...
MUSIC
E! News

Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album

Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
MUSIC
The FADER

Elton John and Britney Spears share “Hold Me Closer” video

In August, Elton John enlisted Britney Spears for "Hold Me Closer," an updated electro-pop version of his beloved 1972 song "Tiny Dancer." The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the latest hit for Elton John after "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" in his reemergence as a muse for club-focused remixes. Today, the music video for "Hold Me Closer" arrives.
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 solo song on ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Harry Styles continues to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 — his song “As It Was” notched its 15th week atop the chart. Styles’ song has a month to go before he could tie the record for the longest-running #1 song of all time — it’s currently held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot. But Harry is one week away from tying with the songs that boast the second-longest running streak on the chart.
ENTERTAINMENT

