Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
Rihanna fans crack Fenty jokes after Super Bowl halftime show news
Rihanna has been announced as the headline performer at the Super Bowl’s halftime show next year, to the delight of her millions of fans. However, the Barbadian singer has not performed live since 2016, nor released a new album since Anti in the same year. Instead, the 34-year-old pop...
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd
Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
Glendale LVII: Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, the NFL and the international superstar announced over the weekend. This will be Rihanna's first public performance since early 2018. Why it matters: Even people who don't like football tune in for the halftime show. Rihanna's highly anticipated comeback...
Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show to Focus on Re-Recording Her Old Albums
Taylor Swift was reportedly approached by the Super Bowl to perform at the 2023 show, but she declined due to other work commitments.
Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 as the musician battles cheating allegations. The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
Why Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’ Cover Didn’t Become a Hit Until the 2010s
Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" was released in the 1990s. Another artist helped it become a hit in the United States in the 2010s.
Britney Spears’ Most Popular Collaborations Before ‘Hold Me Closer’
During her more prominent years, Britney Spears released a handful of hit collaborations. Discover just a few of them.
Harry Styles In Rarified Air as He Simultaneously Tops Box Office and Singles Chart
Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...
Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album
Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
18 famous athletes (and coaches!) who have starred in music videos, from LeBron James to Serena Williams
Shaquille O'Neal, Serena Williams, Magic Johnson, LeBron James — and now, even Jose Mourinho — have all made memorable cameos in music videos.
Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency
Adam Levine is back in the news, but this time for professional reasons.
UPDATE: Taylor Swift will NOT headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, but we now know who will
UPDATE: The scheduled performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was announced Sunday following a period of speculation regarding who would ultimately headline the event. Multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Taylor Swift had purportedly been approached regarding the gig, but it was ultimately revealed that she would not partake.
Elton John and Britney Spears share “Hold Me Closer” video
In August, Elton John enlisted Britney Spears for "Hold Me Closer," an updated electro-pop version of his beloved 1972 song "Tiny Dancer." The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the latest hit for Elton John after "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" in his reemergence as a muse for club-focused remixes. Today, the music video for "Hold Me Closer" arrives.
Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 solo song on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100
Harry Styles continues to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 — his song “As It Was” notched its 15th week atop the chart. Styles’ song has a month to go before he could tie the record for the longest-running #1 song of all time — it’s currently held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot. But Harry is one week away from tying with the songs that boast the second-longest running streak on the chart.
Rod Stewart’s Las Vegas Residency Made $57 Million
Rod Stewart plans to return to Las Vegas in 2022 for 10 shows of his acclaimed residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits.
