Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Instant View: Britain's Pound Crumbles to Record Lows in Firesale of UK Assets
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's pound plunged to record lows on Monday and bonds were slammed for a second day, as investors punished UK assets after the government's mini-budget announcement last week. On Friday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was scrapping the country's top rate of income tax and cancelled...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
US News and World Report
Analysis-After Feverish Week, Global Investors Lick Wounds and Brace for More Chaos
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global investors are preparing for more market mayhem after a monumental week that whipsawed asset prices around the world, as central banks and governments ramped up their fight against inflation. Signs of extraordinary times were everywhere. The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight seventy-five basis point...
Putin's Security Agency Detains Japanese Diplomat For Spying: Tokyo Says 'Needs To Take Equivalent Steps'
Russia's principal security agency on Monday detained a Japanese diplomat in Vladivostok for suspected espionage, drawing a "strong protest" from Tokyo. What Happened: The Federal Security Service released Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori after a brief detention and ordered him to leave Russia, Reuters reported. The agency said Tatsunori was caught...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China acts to rein in yuan slump, poised to raise FX risk reserve ratio
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s central bank on Monday announced fresh steps to slow the pace of the yuan’s recent depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency, as global policymakers grappled with the economic effects of a broad dollar rally.
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
What U.K. Pound Sterling Slump Against U.S. Dollar Means for Americans
Investors jumped to U.S. markets after the pound slumped, with analysts anticipating the pound could plunge further to parity with the dollar in coming months
Sterling hits record low but rebounds as markets keep close eye on BoE
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded to an all-time low against the dollar before recovering on Monday, as investors waited to see if the Bank of England will intervene to calm concerns over government plans that could stretch the country's finances to their limit.
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
Pound, Euro Instability Signals Stress Ahead for Europe’s FinTech Ecosystem
How a currency trades on the world stage is a form of shorthand for how traders and investors view the prospects and the perils facing various nations. And in Europe, the status of the British pound and euro signal turbulence ahead for several sectors in the region — including the FinTech sector.
CNBC
European stocks close 2.3% lower as UK tax cuts, weak euro zone data roil markets
European stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as investors digested a raft of central bank decisions and a new economic plan from the U.K. The Stoxx 600 fell 2.3%, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the red. Oil and gas stocks and basic resources were the biggest fallers,...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
Markets are now treating UK bonds like Greek and Italian debt
The pound may have paused its headlong crash toward parity with the US dollar, but the damage to the UK economy sparked by Prime Minister Liz Truss' huge tax-cutting gamble is still rippling through financial markets.
Euro sculpture in Frankfurt rescued by crypto firm
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A giant blue euro sculpture in the heart of Frankfurt's financial district has a new benefactor: The firm behind a sharia-compliant cryptocurrency.
Euro zone yields jump as Italy and UK keep traders nervous
LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone government bond yields rose to new multi-year highs on Tuesday as investors positioned for more interest rate rises and the impact from the UK’s “mini budget” continued to reverberate around financial markets.
Comments / 0