The home secretary accused a police force of “playing identity politics and denying biology” after it said “hateful comments” about a transgender criminal would not be tolerated.Days after her plea for officers to eschew “symbolic gestures”, Suella Braverman said Sussex Police should “focus on catching criminals not policing pronouns” after the force lashed out online against comments regarding the case of a woman who sexually abused children years before transitioning.Sally Ann Dixon, of Swanmore Avenue, Havant, Hampshire, was jailed for 20 years at Lewes Crown Court on 8 September after being convicted of 30 indecent assaults, Sussex Police said.The force...

SOCIETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO