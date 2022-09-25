Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Monday evening tropics check
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen
This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This morning we stepped into our time machine with our favorite local historian, Bill Hudson. Hudson shared with viewers some neat, vintage film from the people and places of Bay County. To see these dated clips, click the video attached to the story.
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
WJHG-TV
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian. Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours. According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family...
Franklin County prepares for Hurricane Ian
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — As Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, Franklin County officials continue to prepare for the worst. “Prepare ahead of time,” Franklin County Emergency Management Coordinator Jennifer Daniels said. “Plan like you’re looking at the storm to be coming toward us.” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the county always prepares for […]
WJHG-TV
Mosley prepares for trip to Chiles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams in our region are looking ahead to their week six games, while also having to pay close attention to the forecast of that hurricane that’s now entering the southern Gulf of Mexico, with an expected Florida landfall later this week.
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College to close Gulf/Franklin campus due to hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After contact with local and regional emergency services, Gulf Coast State College will plan to close the Gulf/Franklin campus this week. According to the college, from Wednesday, September 28, to Thursday, September 29, there will be no college services or activities at this campus only.
WJHG-TV
Bay County emergency leaders, politicians give update on possible severe weather
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference on the latest information they had in terms of Hurricane Ian, and how Bay County is staying prepared. “It is disheartening to be here again, but it’s incredibly encouraging to hear some of the commentary on the...
Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
WJHG-TV
Filling up ahead of a potential storm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all eyes on the storm activity in the Gulf, people in our area are preparing in case Hurricane Ian comes our way. A big part of being ready is making sure your cars and other vehicles are fueled up. NewsChannel 7 talked to District Manager Scott Owen of Applegreen Express Lane Gas Stations of one local gas station chain.
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week. while the current track from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t have our area in the cone, changes to that track can still happen. So now is the time to get prepared.
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
wkgc.org
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
WJHG-TV
Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit charges
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.
WJHG-TV
Recovery By The Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -September is recognized as National Recovery Month. In conjunction with this several organizations gathered at Daffin park on Saturday afternoon for Recovery By The Bay. Each vendor had a table set up with numerous resources for anyone to take. Officials with the Bay of Hope Peers...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
