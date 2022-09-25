Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who married three identical sisters
A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
TikToker Explains Why Khloe Kardashian Was in a Hospital Bed After Surrogate Delivered Her Son
Drama is brewing on The Kardashians. Season 2 just dropped on Hulu and things are tense in Episode 1 as the family reacts to the news that Tristan Thompson (aka Khloe Kardashian's ex who she currently co-parents with) got another woman pregnant. Article continues below advertisement. While, under normal circumstances,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pierce Brosnan says he painted ‘with his hands’ to handle late wife’s ovarian cancer diagnosis
Pierce Brosnan has admitted that painting with his hands helped him to handle his late wife’s ovarian cancer. The James Bond star was married to Australian actor Cassandra Harris from 1980 to her death in 1991, aged 43. The pair had one son, Sean, together. In a new interview,...
Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’
Courteney Cox went from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to being 'as natural' as she can be, relying on skincare and wellness and embracing her natural look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are Approaching Her Pregnancy With 'Cautious Optimism' After Baby Jack Died In 'Life-Saving Abortion'
Ever since Chrissy Teigen announced she is pregnant with baby No. 3, she and John Legend are excited to meet their little one, but they are not putting too much pressure on the situation, as they previously lost their son, Jack, in "a life-saving abortion." "Whenever you lose a pregnancy...
Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It
Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
Snezana Wood opens up about raising her blended family and the 'traumatic' experience of being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness after the premature birth of daughter Harper
Bachelor star Snezana Wood was rushed to hospital in May with sepsis after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Harper. And now, the 41-year-old has opened up about the 'traumatic' experience in an interview with Stellar magazine. 'It was a bit of a scary situation; I don’t even know how long...
Coco Austin Defends Bathing Daughter in Sink After TikTok Goes Viral
Coco Austin has issued a statement addressing the criticism over a viral TikTok she posted last week. The television personality received backlash after sharing a video via TikTok on September 21st that showed Austin giving her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole (who she shares with husband Ice-T), a bath in the kitchen sink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kris Jenner’s Latest Show of Ostentatious Wealth is Equally Hilarious & Offensive
In today’s episode of ‘Guess How Much Money the Kardashians Have,’ Kris Jenner has gone from rolling in it to completely forgetting about it. In the season 2 opener of The Kardashians, Kris admitted she forgot she owned a Beverly Hills condo when visiting the luxury unit with Khloé Kardashian.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares a Peek at Her “Amazing” Wedding Invitations: “I’m Speechless”
The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.
Love Is Blind’s Nick Thompson Breaks His Silence on Split From Danielle Ruhl: ‘Working Through My Own Mental and Emotional Challenges’
Addressing their split. After Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce, Nick Thompson is opening up about where the former couple stand now. “The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me,” the Love Is Blind alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 21. “Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, […]
‘SATC’ star Willie Garson’s son honors late actor 1 year after death: ‘My best friend’
Willie Garson’s heartbroken son, Nathen Garson, paid a touching tribute to his father on the one-year anniversary of the beloved late actor’s death. The “Sex and the City” star, who died from pancreatic cancer in Sept. 2021, adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when Nathen was 7 years old. The pair appeared extremely close. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nathen admitted that among the many things he missed about his dad was his infamous “dad jokes.” “Wow. I can’t believe it’s already been a year since this beautiful bald man that I can proudly call my dad passed away,” Nathen wrote alongside...
Couple's Romantic Vacation Ruined as Beach Horse Ride Backfires: 'Regret'
Michelle Burnett told Newsweek she shared the video because "people should be made aware that this is likely to happen."
Good news: The moment a young boy falls in love with his new baby brother
This is the moment 6-year-old Sawyer met his brother for the first time. Bursting with emotion he proclaims, “You’re my best friend forever!"
Comments / 0