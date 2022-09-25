Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL・
First look: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Sunday in what may be a preview of the AFC Championship Came. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Ravens odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook
Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
Instant analysis of Ravens' 37-26 win over Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season, moving their record to 2-1. It was a game that was full of twists and turns, but Baltimore turned up the pressure late en route to their victory. Ravens...
Baltimore Ravens: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens are leaving New England with their second win of the season. They defeated the Patriots 37-26 on the road. It was a good bounce back win following the debacle last week. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the Ravens offense was nearly unstoppable, led by Lamar Jackson. However, the defense also struggled mightily for the second straight week.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Lamar Jackson torching New England Patriots
One if by land … oh, forget it. Different times in New England. In this case, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is tormenting the New England Patriots with his legs and arm on Sunday in Foxborough. Early in the fourth quarter, the Ravens quarterback was leading the team...
Comments / 0