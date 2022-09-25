ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

In-State offensive tackle felt at home at South Carolina

This athletic tackle from the Palmetto State is someone area recruiter Torrian Gray has his eye on. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder was in Columbia over the weekend for South Carolina’s victory over Charlotte and the visit could not have gone much better. Find out more in this VIP update.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

Smooth road for Kansas, K-State; Texas, Sooners last in B12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An eye-opening win by Kansas State over Oklahoma and strong starts by Kansas and other Big 12 teams on the road have thrown the early conference standings into an unfamiliar heap. Perennial basement dweller Kansas is 4-0 and on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
racer.com

OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?

Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
SPEEDWAY, IN
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Knoxville, TN
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
960 The Ref

Kurt Busch hopeful he can return from concussion this year

CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Kurt Busch said Tuesday he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to race again before the end of the NASCAR season. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He's so far missed 10 races — both Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace have driven the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI since Busch was injured — and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Long: NASCAR needs to quickly correct officiating issue from Texas

NASCAR’s admission that it did not see William Byron spin Denny Hamlin under caution during Sunday’s Cup playoff race is troubling. With video evidence of impropriety and Hamlin’s team vigorously arguing for relief, there were enough reasons for series officials to take a closer look at putting Hamlin back to second before the race returned to green-flag conditions. Or some other remedy even after the race resumed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy