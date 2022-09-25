We now have 180 minutes of evidence pointing to the idea that the 2022 Eagles seem to be really, really good. And guess what? Everyone else is starting to catch on. Gone are the "It was only the Lions!" explanations, replaced by oohs and aahs admiring Jalen Hurts' deep balls, the defense's stifling performances, and a general cohesiveness in all three phases that has an entire city thinking Super Bowl before September's out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO