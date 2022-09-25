Read full article on original website
CNET
Microsoft's Premium Surface Laptop Studio Is Over $500 Off Right Now
Creatives and gamers alike -- do you need an advanced laptop for your digital pursuits? The fast, powerful Surface Laptop Studio might be the tool for the job. Whether you're looking to work, play or create, the versatility of a three-position display gives you more options in one machine than ever before.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor is the perfect addition to your computer setup, whether you’re looking for monitor deals or gaming monitor deals. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo has slashed its price by $335, bringing it down by 40% to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $834. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so you might want to hurry and avail it before other shoppers get all the stock.
ZDNet
Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today
I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 Smart Portable Projector with built-in Android TV can throw 391-in images
Epson has unveiled the new EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 Smart Portable Projector, designed for home or office use. The gadget has a light source with up to 3,000 lumens brightness, expected to last for up to 6,000 hours in Normal Mode or 12,000 hours in Eco Mode. The projector can throw 1080p images in a 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio from 34-in to 391-in (~86 to 993 cm) wide.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma GT2160HDR 4K UHD short throw gaming projector has super-ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio
Optoma has launched the GT2160HDR, a 4K UHD short-throw gaming projector. Thanks to a 0.496 throw ratio, the gadget can produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image at a distance of 1.1 m (~3.6 ft) from the screen. With support for HDR and HLG, the device can throw pictures from 100-in to 300-in (~254 to 762 cm) across, in aspect ratios such as 21:9 ultra-wide and 32:9 super-ultra-wide. The device has a maximum brightness of 4,000 ANSI lumens, with a lamp expected to last up to 15,000 hours.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 ways to activate this new SOS feature
One of the unique safety features built into Apple Watch Ultra is an 86-decibel siren. It uses two different sound patterns to attract help with the alert being heard up to 600 feet away. Here are 4 ways to use Apple Watch Ultra siren, plus how to turn it off.
9to5Mac
Should Apple expand its new ‘Ultra’ branding to the iPhone 15 lineup?
Apple just started selling the new Apple Watch Ultra. A few months ago, the company introduced the M1 Ultra processor. Is it time for Apple to bring this branding to the iPhone, with next year’s iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max?. Apple has been pretty inconsistent...
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
9to5Mac
iFixit teardown new Apple Watch Ultra [Video]
You shouldn’t open your Apple Watch Ultra, Derek, but we appreciate your service by giving us an inside look at Apple’s newest smartwatch. Now, iFixit has posted its own teardown. The company calls this product “beautiful, rugged, and almost repairable.” Does it mean 9to5Mac‘s Derek Wise will ever be able to make his Apple Watch Ultra waterproof again?
Using custom app icons has become more seamless with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Apple has never officially let users change iOS app icons. However, thanks to the Shortcuts app, anyone can create a home screen shortcut with a custom icon that opens a specific app. This process comes with the downside of showing a huge banner every time the user taps the icon, but iPhone 14 Pro and Dynamic Island makes using custom app icons much more seamless.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new
Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS...
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
9to5Mac
Safety Check for iPhone: How to immediately stop sharing location and more in iOS 16
One of the important new features in iOS 16 is Safety Check. Designed as a tool for those at risk for domestic abuse or similar situations, Safety Check for iPhone lets users immediately revoke location access others have – including apps – and also walks through a security review.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V gaming handheld released alongside RG353VS with Android support and HDMI output
Anbernic has started selling the RG353V, a gaming handheld the company previewed earlier this month. Surprisingly, the company has also released the RG353VS, another version with slightly fewer features. Fundamentally, the pair are the same device though, as their names suggest. As expected, the RG353V and RG353VS feature a 3.5-inch...
9to5Mac
Samsung clones iOS 16 Lock Screen customization in latest OneUI 5 beta update
IOS 16 Lock Screen customization is the main feature that arrived with iOS 16. This feature, combined with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, is surely giving a fresh look to iPhones and helping its customers to bring their own look to their most personal devices. While some Android manufacturers...
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
