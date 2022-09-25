ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief

The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
WNYT

Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors

Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Scholarships#Racism#Charity#Lgbtq
WNYT

10-year-old Clifton Park girl desperately seeks kidney donor

CLIFTON PARK – Maya Charles Rivera is like any other 10-year-old girl. She loves dancing, Disney movies, and discovering new things in her 5th grade classroom at Skatekon Elementary School in Clifton Park. At the beginning of summer, Maya wasn’t feeling well, and her parents took her to see...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Columbia County fire displaces 14 people

Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Gloversville City Council to meet amid chief controversy

The Gloversville City Council will hold a much-anticipated meeting Tuesday evening. This is a regularly scheduled meeting, but it’s expected things will get heated. It all started with our 13 Investigates report. On Sept. 7 and 8, we aired a two-part report taking an up-close look at the opioid...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WNYT

Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella

Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack

It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: George Goodwin

Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant George Goodwin of Rosendale in Ulster County. He served in the US Army as a cryptographer. Three of his five kids served in the military. He passed away in 2016. Thank you for your service.
ROSENDALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy