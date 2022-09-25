Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO