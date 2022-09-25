Read full article on original website
Albany Common Council seeking member for Community’s Police Review Board
The Albany Common Council is seeking nominations of qualified residents for their Community Police Review Board (CPRB).
Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief
The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
Local dancers kick up their heels for Hispanic Heritage Month
THE FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIOS HONORING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH WITH A "HAVANA NIGHTS" PARTY THAT WENT UNTIL 7:00 P.M. SUNDAY AT THE SARATOGA SPRINGS LOCATION. ALL TICKET PROCEEDS ARE DONATED TO CENTRO CIVICO IN AMSTERDAM TO HELP SUPPORT THEIR SERVICES.
Judge and Community react to allegations of misconduct by NYS Commission
Whitehall, NY (WRGB) — After reported misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding a Washington County Judge, CBS 6'S Kalani Aaron went to White Hall to investigate. Whitehall is a village in upstate New York, with a population of 2,263, according to the United States...
Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors
Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
New child care option will be welcome addition in Montgomery County
Montgomery County leaders made a major announcement Tuesday on a project that should help both children and parents in the community. It involves a massive investment in a historic school building in Nelliston. The Nelliston School opened to students just a few years after the end of the Civil War....
10-year-old Clifton Park girl desperately seeks kidney donor
CLIFTON PARK – Maya Charles Rivera is like any other 10-year-old girl. She loves dancing, Disney movies, and discovering new things in her 5th grade classroom at Skatekon Elementary School in Clifton Park. At the beginning of summer, Maya wasn’t feeling well, and her parents took her to see...
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
Gloversville City Council to meet amid chief controversy
The Gloversville City Council will hold a much-anticipated meeting Tuesday evening. This is a regularly scheduled meeting, but it’s expected things will get heated. It all started with our 13 Investigates report. On Sept. 7 and 8, we aired a two-part report taking an up-close look at the opioid...
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella
Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
Another Contentious City Council Meeting Exposes Toxic Work Environment in City Hall
The Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was full of more contentious behavior on the part of the Mayor and some of the Commissioners. The conflict this time was precipitated by an error made by Council members at the previous meeting on September 6. As readers will...
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
We Salute You: George Goodwin
Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant George Goodwin of Rosendale in Ulster County. He served in the US Army as a cryptographer. Three of his five kids served in the military. He passed away in 2016. Thank you for your service.
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
