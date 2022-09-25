Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
20 lesser-known sunny destinations worth visiting
Slide 1 of 21: Looking to get off the beaten path on your next vacation? Here are 20 places around the world that see lots of sunshine and fewer tourists than many holiday hot spots. Fabulous beaches, fantastic wine, fascinating history—whatever inspires you to pack your bags, you’ll find it in our selection of under-the-radar destinations.
Check in, smoke up and tune out: Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals are catching on
Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals have been popping up as legalization of recreational marijuana expands to more states. Niche sites such as BudandBreakfast.com offer databases of listings for cannabis-minded travelers. Minority entrepreneurs are among those hoping to cash in on the business. At Nicole Butler's bed-and-breakfast, cannabis is in the candy that...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
I've worked on eight ships and have answered my fair share of questions from first-time cruisers. Do your research ahead of time to see what amenities are actually included with your base fare. Take advantage of the onboard entertainment and dining options with the help of the daily planner. 1/10...
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List: Everything You Need for Your High-Seas Adventure
Slide 1 of 8: Thanks to increased vaccinations and improved cruise-line health and safety measures, the CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning for cruises, which means it's time to grab that luggage and come aboard! That said, while the all-in-one-vacay concept is often the lure, it's also exactly the thing that can make the task of figuring out what to pack and creating the perfect cruise packing list a bit of a head scratcher. Unlike traditional travel, hopping aboard even the best cruise lines presents additional considerations that both simplify and complicate the packing job—whether you're on a cruise for solo travelers, a couples or adults-only cruise, or a family-friendly cruise. "Packing for a cruise requires different strategies than almost any other type of travel—it takes a little more forethought and planning," says Trish Feaster Cook, CEO and founder of The Travelphile and managing editor for Guide Collective, an online travel resource. "And with the airline challenges of just getting yourself (and your luggage) to your port city, it pays to have a smart cruise packing list and to know your options."
Walt Disney World Resort Closing Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Disney announced today that its Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando is closing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm’s forecast path shifted slightly overnight to the southeast, which would have it pass just above Orlando, where the park is situated. The resort will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Filming Shut Down In Tampa Bay As Hurricane Ian Nears Florida Here is the full statement: Given the latest projections, the theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday September 29. Disney Springs will be closed Wednesday, September 28. We anticipate Disney Springs will be closed on Thursday September...
The challenges of building a sustainable resort in the lowest-lying country in the world
(CNN) — Many architects would kill to be given a blank slate on which to create their dream project. But when award-winning architect Yuji Yamazaki agreed to design the Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, which opened in 2018 and is made up of just 15 overwater residences, he found himself thinking about how his building could show off the island -- and not the other way around.
Not Just Sandals: 7 All-Inclusive Resorts That Offer a True 5-Star Experience
Does the phrase “all-inclusive” have you envisioning mediocre meals, watered-down martinis and crowded pools overrun with spring breakers? With some extravagant exceptions—African safaris, a cruise to Antarctica, a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express—all-inclusive getaways haven’t historically been synonymous with sophistication and luxury. But the category is in the throes of its own pandemic pivot: the last two years have seen the emergence of a new crop of all-inclusive resorts promising travelers a far more elevated experience. “Following the stress and chaos of the pandemic, many travelers were intrigued by the simplicity of the all-inclusive model,” says Mark Hoenig, co-founder of...
Do You Really Get What You Pay for at Luxury Hotels?
People are traveling again — and they’re putting lots of cash into their experiences. Now that the pandemic has somewhat eased restrictions for out-of-state or out-of-country trips, many are clamoring to hit the road in style. Find: $2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin.
'I Can Go to Europe for Cheaper': A Trip to Disney Costs More Than Ever Before
Disneyland and Walt Disney World have long been favorite family vacation destinations, places to make lifelong memories surrounded by characters from some of the world's most beloved franchises. But those memories aren't exactly priceless. Over the past two years, Disney has increased prices across the board and discontinued several popular...
No Line, No Problem! Attractions That Never Have a Wait
Nearly every moment of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a magical one, but there are sometimes instances where the magic might seem a little further way than others. Long wait times and lines can definitely put a damper on any day in a Disney Park, but they are to be expected when it comes to popular attractions and experiences including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Slinky Dog Dash, Peter Pan’s Flight, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Avatar Flight of Passage.
