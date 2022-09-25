Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
City of Redding hosts community clean-up at Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Officials in Redding are inviting the community to help beautify the city this weekend. The City of Redding is hosting a community creek clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 .a.m. until 12 p.m. at "Nur Pon Open Space." The clean-up is geared toward removing invasive...
krcrtv.com
A bee-utiful weekend for a festival; 41st annual Honeybee Festival returns
Palo Cedro, CA — Saturday was a perfect day for one of Palo Cedro’s most storied community events. The 41st annual "Honeybee Festival" was back at the Bishop Quinn Catholic center. Kick-started with a morning pancake breakfast, the honey-themed fun includes a tractor parade, live music, food, face-paintings, and plenty of local vendors.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Small fire sparks up on Eureka Way in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 9/26 6:37 p.m. Forward progress on this fire has almost reached a complete stop, with CAL FIRE and Redding Fire at the scene. The fire is consisted of many smoldering spot fires on a steep incline. Retardant and water drops have been deployed. The fire...
krcrtv.com
Chico State opens its fall musical 'Cabaret' on Oct. 7
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State's School of the Arts is welcoming the opening of its fall musical 'Cabaret'. 'Cabaret' tells the story of Clifford Bradshaw, a young American writer searching for inspiration for his first novel, and Sally Bowles, a British nightclub singer performing in pre-WWII Weimar, Germany. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Retired rock guitarist opens music studio in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding has added another new business: Sundial Studios, located off Yuba Street in what’s been dubbed “The Basement.”. The music studio is run by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jesse Lawson, who is known in the music industry for being a part of the popular rock band Sleeping with Sirens.
krcrtv.com
Construction on Chico's Everhart Village set to start on Monday
CHICO, Calif. — Construction on Everhart Village in Chico is set to start on Monday, according to the Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT). It's the city's first-ever tiny home village compromised of 20 homes, which will include a bathroom, kitchen and dining area, a bed, and a front porch area. They will also come with heating and air conditioning.
krcrtv.com
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
RELATED PEOPLE
krcrtv.com
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
activenorcal.com
Lake Monsters: Here’s Why Sturgeon Grow to Be So Big in Shasta Lake
For anyone who’s been lucky enough to take a trip to Shasta Lake, you’ve surely heard of the legend of giant sturgeon sitting on the bottom of the lake. I have to admit, the legends even freaked me out as a kid. With modern-day photos and videos, we’ve actually seen some of these fish reach up to 500 pounds. So why the heck do they get so big? That’s actually a story that’s 75 years in the making.
actionnewsnow.com
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
krcrtv.com
Chico non-profit talks helping homeless as construction begins on transitional homes
Chico, Calif.--- — A project years in the making is finally getting boots on the ground. The Chico Housing Action Team, or CHAT, had crews out Monday to begin the construction of Everhart Village on 540 Cohasset Road. In July, Butte County Behavioral Health (BCBH) official Scott Kennelly called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
krcrtv.com
Man found dead at Chico home identified
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
krcrtv.com
Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County
WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Shasta Lake man and his dog missing since Monday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen me?. Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Shasta County man last seen leaving his home with his dog on Monday this week, Sept. 19. Family members and police confirmed Jacoby Oates has been reported missing after not being contacted...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff woman arrested for using employer credit cards to shop on Amazon
REDDING, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman was arrested outside her home Friday after Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies say she was found to be embezzling from her employer. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, was working as a bookkeeper when it was discovered she was using an employer's credit card to make personal purchases.
krcrtv.com
Chico man steals from dead roommate who was found deceased in the home after 4 years
After allegedly living with his deceased roommate's body for the past 4 years, a Chico man was arraigned Monday in Butte County Superior Court for identity theft and theft of money of his deceased roommate. It was Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, of Chico who committed these offenses. Alongside his charges...
krcrtv.com
RPD teams with CHP to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department Traffic Unit (RPD) partnered with California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redding on Monday to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement. RPD and CHP visited the high commute areas in the City of Redding such as Hilltop Drive, Cypress Avenue, State Route 44, and the Downtown...
Comments / 0