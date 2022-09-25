ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

New details on Chico man arrested for planning to commit "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A local Butte County man has been charged with various felony counts of criminal threats and resisting arrest after allegedly planning to travel to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting. Investigators also found a "hit list" with names of various people including the suspect's father, his old neighbor, police officers and others.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
SFGate

NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says

A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man found dead at Chico home identified

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe

CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Nearly 22 grams of meth, loaded gun found during traffic stop

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found more than 21 grams of methamphetamine, the Marysville Police Department said. On Friday, officers were working a DUI checkpoint when they stopped a vehicle for erratic driving at the E Street Bridge. Police said they contacted...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man missing from care facility

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property

A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

