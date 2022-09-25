Read full article on original website
New details on Chico man arrested for planning to commit "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A local Butte County man has been charged with various felony counts of criminal threats and resisting arrest after allegedly planning to travel to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting. Investigators also found a "hit list" with names of various people including the suspect's father, his old neighbor, police officers and others.
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe
CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
Nearly 22 grams of meth, loaded gun found during traffic stop
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found more than 21 grams of methamphetamine, the Marysville Police Department said. On Friday, officers were working a DUI checkpoint when they stopped a vehicle for erratic driving at the E Street Bridge. Police said they contacted...
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property
A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
Magalia motorcyclist hospitalized with major injuries after Glenn County crash
ORDBEND, Calif. — A 50-year-old man from Magalia was hospitalized with major injuries after a car crashed into his motorcycle in Glenn County on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says on Friday just after 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man from Chico was driving a...
