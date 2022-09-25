ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Dayton, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Police: Central State University under lockdown

Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, "The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted."
GREENE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Miami Valley Hospital#Violent Crime#Richmond High School
1017thepoint.com

OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED

(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer

RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WISH-TV

Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy