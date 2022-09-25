Read full article on original website
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
4 arrested after guns found in suspected stolen car
Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.
‘She has gone home now for the final time;’ Hear fallen Richmond Officer’s end of watch transmission
RICHMOND — The “end of watch” radio transmission for Richmond Officer Seara Burton was broadcasted at the conclusion of her funeral services on Monday. Funeral services took place at Richmond High School, followed by a procession to escort Burton’s remains to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis to be buried.
Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game
The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.
Police: Central State University under lockdown
Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, "The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted."
2 men arrested for suspected string of armed robberies, high speed pursuit in Dayton
Two men are facing charges after police said they were involved in a string of armed robberies and a high speed pursuit. On Sept. 24 around 2:40 p.m. police received reports of an armed robbery in the first block of Burkhardt Avenue in Dayton. Two men said they were working...
Car chase through Dayton ends in crash, suspects reportedly involved in robberies
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken into custody following a car chase in Dayton Saturday night. According to Sgt. Banks with the Dayton Police Department, the chase started on Northcrest Dr. in Dayton around 7:30 p.m. It lasted around five minutes and ended in a crash in the 600 block of Grand Ave. […]
Lockdown lifted at Central State University after report of armed suspect on campus
WILBERFORCE — A lockdown has ended at Central State University after a search for a suspect with a gun. Around 8 p.m. on social media the university said “There is a report of an active shooter on CSU main campus in Wilberforce, Ohio. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!”. About 20...
1017thepoint.com
OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED
(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
WLWT 5
OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer
RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
Middletown father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son shoots himself
Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged in April with endangering children, a third-degree felony and later indicted by a Butler County grand jury.
City buildings to be closed in Richmond Monday as community mourns fallen officer
RICHMOND — City buildings and offices will be closed in Richmond Monday as the community comes together to mourn a fallen officer. On social media the City of Richmond said the buildings and offices will be closed for Officer Seara Burton’s memorial services. Her funeral will be Monday...
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
VIDEO: Police release dash cam footage of pursuit of man who also prompted Amber Alert in Greenville
GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 7:45 p.m. (Sept. 23, 2022):. Kirt Kiser, the driver of the SUV involved in Wednesday’s Amber Alert that originated in Greenville and a police pursuit involving Greenville police on Thursday afternoon, is now in the Darke County Jail on a felony charge stemming from the latter incident.
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
WISH-TV
Docs: Richmond man charged as police investigate man’s shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As police investigate a man’s shooting in Richmond, charges have been filed against a man for unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and resisting arrest. Prosecutors in Wayne County have charged 21-year-old Chandler Walker in the case. While Walker has not...
