Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Asbury Place Kingsport celebrates Monarch Waystation
KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation. Residents enjoyed...
Kingsport Times-News
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new boat $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the new boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
Kingsport Times-News
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT– After two years of drive-thru events, it has been announced that the Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 due to community support and staffing developments. Last month Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees
The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration
East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Kingsport Times-News
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Kingsport Times-News
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said meteorologists reviewed photo evidence and radar to make the determination. Moulton said what...
Kingsport Times-News
VSP identify man killed in Sept. 10 Lee County crash
JONESVILLE – The Virginia State Police has reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Lee County more than two weeks after it happened. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch on Monday, Carl W. Marco, 76, Blountville, Tennessee was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson on U.S. Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 Sept. 10 around 7:36 p.m. The motorcycle apparently ran off the left side of the highway and into a median ditch before overturning.
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Comments / 0