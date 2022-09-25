ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

'It's pure luck': BBC Woman's Hour presenter Emma Barnett reveals she is expecting her second child after suffering a miscarriage early this year and opens up about her fertility fears after six rounds of IVF

Broadcaster and host of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour Emma Barnett has revealed she is expecting a baby, after suffering a miscarriage at the beginning of the year. The presenter and mother-of-one, 37, who has previously opened up about having endometriosis and how it affects her fertility, said she and her husband are expecting a baby early next year.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy