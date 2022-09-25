Read full article on original website
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
NFL Week 3: Cowboys top rival Giants; Sterling Shepard injured
Week 3 of the NFL season came to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys took down their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 23-16, on the road — sealing the deal with a last-minute interception. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night. Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle...
NFL injury report: Updates on Tua Tagovailoa, D’Andre Swift and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Cheetah Is Here: Dolphins fans need this Tyreek Hill shirt
Cheetah is here. Let Eli Apple know. In the meantime, Miami Dolphins fans need this new Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT. Check it out below. Do Cheetah’s eat apples? The one that calls South Beach home does. Which is why Miami Dolphins fans need to check out this Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT.
Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF
The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to a 23-16 win over Giants
The Dallas Cowboys went into Monday Night Football's clash with the New York Giants confident in backup quarterback Cooper Rush. No, he's not Dak Prescott, but Rush led the Cowboys to a win last season in a spot-start for Prescott and he orchestrated a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of this season.
New England Patriots get somewhat good news on Mac Jones
After Mac Jones left the game late in the fourth quarter in week three, the New England Patriots likely expected the worst. However, it seems like the worst was avoided. Sure, the end result of this injury still isn’t pretty, no matter how you look at it, but I think the team avoided a major setback here.
NCAA Football 24 video game is spitting on the proudest of LSU football traditions
It does not seem like Neck will be part of the NCAA Football 24 video game, LSU football fans. The fact Neck will probably not be part of NCAA Football 24 for LSU football celebrations should make you never want to buy a video game for the rest of your life.
