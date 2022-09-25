ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Cowboys top rival Giants; Sterling Shepard injured

Week 3 of the NFL season came to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys took down their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 23-16, on the road — sealing the deal with a last-minute interception. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night. Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle...
FanSided

Cheetah Is Here: Dolphins fans need this Tyreek Hill shirt

Cheetah is here. Let Eli Apple know. In the meantime, Miami Dolphins fans need this new Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT. Check it out below. Do Cheetah’s eat apples? The one that calls South Beach home does. Which is why Miami Dolphins fans need to check out this Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT.
atozsports.com

Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF

The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
Yardbarker

Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to a 23-16 win over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys went into Monday Night Football's clash with the New York Giants confident in backup quarterback Cooper Rush. No, he's not Dak Prescott, but Rush led the Cowboys to a win last season in a spot-start for Prescott and he orchestrated a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of this season.
FanSided

New England Patriots get somewhat good news on Mac Jones

After Mac Jones left the game late in the fourth quarter in week three, the New England Patriots likely expected the worst. However, it seems like the worst was avoided. Sure, the end result of this injury still isn’t pretty, no matter how you look at it, but I think the team avoided a major setback here.
