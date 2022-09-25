Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Officer Honored with Rising Star Award
Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
theprescotttimes.com
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Unified School District Receives Grants to Complete HVAC Upgrade
The Chino Valley Unified School District is happy to announce that it has received approval to move forward with a long-awaited HVAC improvement project for all campuses. The entire program is being funded by the State of Arizona through Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board (SFB) grants at no cost to the CVUSD.
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
SignalsAZ
David Muench Photos Now at NAU’s Cline Library
David Muench has photographed some of the most spectacular landscapes of the world in a career spanning more than 60 years. His images and books have inspired countless landscape photographers and travelers and, according to Muench, brought meaning to his life. “Photography is an extension of my eye,” Muench said....
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Announces Town Hall for Noise Study Results
The City of Flagstaff will be holding a town hall on October 6, 2022, at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Chambers to provide the community an opportunity to hear the results and ask questions about the noise study that was requested by the city council. Attendees can join in person in the Council Chambers or virtually via the Microsoft Teams link here.
SignalsAZ
Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley
Town of Prescott Valley Street crews have traffic control set up today, Sept 27th on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down when going through the area. For more information, please call Prescott...
SignalsAZ
Will AZ Film Tax Credit Revive Film Production in State?
Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona film tax credit that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily sells 10 luxury Sedona cabins for $3,167,500
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $3,167,500 / $316,750 per unit / $615.05 per square foot sale of Destination @ Oak Creek, a retreat featuring luxury Sedona cabins located at 6401 North State Route 89A. ABI Multifamily’s Patrick Burch and John Klocek represented the seller in this transaction.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old disappears after going to hike AZ trail, cops say. Car found at trailhead
A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a hike in Arizona, authorities said. Kathleen Patterson left her home around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Patterson was going to hike at Spur Cross, which is in the Cave Creek...
60-Year-Old Woman Disappears After Going to Hike Arizona Trail
On Sunday (September 25), 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her home at around 7:30 a.m. She was headed out for a day of hiking at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area. Three hours later, her family received a call from the hiker assuring them that she was fine....
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Home into a Crime-Fighting Superhero with Prescott Valley Police
AZFamily
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Sept 27 and 28
A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Tuesday, Sept 27 and Wednesday, Sept 28 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms, and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
aztv.com
Meet Cedar, the Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to Cedar, a lovable, mixed-breed 2-month old puppy. Cedar is just one of the many animals available for adoption at the Yavapai Humane Society. For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
SignalsAZ
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
SignalsAZ
Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow
Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood to Hold Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Cottonwood historic property tour update, landmarking presentation, and the future joint meeting with Planning...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Film Festival’s “Elemental” Suggest New Approach to Wildfire
The Prescott Film Festival presents Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Here in the West, Fire Season grows longer, busier, and more intense each year. Sustained drought and climate change have us all watching the horizon at the slightest wisp of smoke. But a new documentary suggests a better future with fire, by combining an old perspective with a new approach.
