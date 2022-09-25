ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Officer Honored with Rising Star Award

Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

David Muench Photos Now at NAU’s Cline Library

David Muench has photographed some of the most spectacular landscapes of the world in a career spanning more than 60 years. His images and books have inspired countless landscape photographers and travelers and, according to Muench, brought meaning to his life. “Photography is an extension of my eye,” Muench said....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Announces Town Hall for Noise Study Results

The City of Flagstaff will be holding a town hall on October 6, 2022, at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Chambers to provide the community an opportunity to hear the results and ask questions about the noise study that was requested by the city council. Attendees can join in person in the Council Chambers or virtually via the Microsoft Teams link here.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley

Town of Prescott Valley Street crews have traffic control set up today, Sept 27th on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down when going through the area. For more information, please call Prescott...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Will AZ Film Tax Credit Revive Film Production in State?

Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona film tax credit that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says

WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Sept 27 and 28

A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Tuesday, Sept 27 and Wednesday, Sept 28 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms, and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
aztv.com

Meet Cedar, the Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week

Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to Cedar, a lovable, mixed-breed 2-month old puppy. Cedar is just one of the many animals available for adoption at the Yavapai Humane Society. For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow

Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood to Hold Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Cottonwood historic property tour update, landmarking presentation, and the future joint meeting with Planning...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Film Festival’s “Elemental” Suggest New Approach to Wildfire

The Prescott Film Festival presents Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Here in the West, Fire Season grows longer, busier, and more intense each year. Sustained drought and climate change have us all watching the horizon at the slightest wisp of smoke. But a new documentary suggests a better future with fire, by combining an old perspective with a new approach.
PRESCOTT, AZ

