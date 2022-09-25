ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 20-17 Loss to the Colts

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRH9a_0i9rSBi700

Here are four takeaways from the Chiefs' third game of the 2022 regular season.

Throughout the week, many expected the Kansas City Chiefs to come out firing against the Indianapolis Colts and jump out to an early lead. In dramatic fashion, however, things got off to a rocky start and didn't recover all the way.

Special teams errors and a lack of sharp execution on offense (more on that later) limited Kansas City early in the game, and things never truly seemed to click in the first half. Nothing was going in half No. 2, either, and Andy Reid's team didn't do enough in the end to buckle down and secure a victory on the road. Despite a strong defensive performance, the Chiefs ended up losing by a final score of 20-17.

Here are four takeaways from Sunday's game.

1. Special teams: not so special

In the first quarter alone, the Chiefs made five mistakes that cost them field position, points and everything in between. Whether it was Skyy Moore's muffed punt and uncertain second showing, Isiah Pacheco's lackluster decision-making on his first kickoff return, Chris Lammons overplaying a punt or Matt Ammendola missing an extra point attempt, Dave Toub's unit had arguably its worst act in years.

Aside from Tommy Townsend, Kansas City made things way more difficult than needed and not much improved throughout the game. A botched fake field goal attempt and a missed Ammendola field goal down the stretch also proved to be costly. That was far and away the biggest note from the game, and the Chiefs can rest assured knowing that they'll be placing plenty of focus on special teams this upcoming week.

2. No Willie, no (big) problem

Without linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (suspension), discussions about how much the Chiefs' linebacker room would struggle this week ran wild. On the contrary, though, the duo of Darius Harris and Nick Bolton played genuinely solid football on Sunday. Bolton made two splash plays in the second half and was reliable as usual, and Harris flew around the field while making his presence felt as a sure tackler. Things aren't going to get easier for Kansas City's defense moving forward but in a game with plenty of bright spots, Harris' No. 47 jersey jumped off the screen in a good way multiple times and his running mate kept up his consistent level of play. Thus far, the loss of Gay isn't proving to be detrimental. Unlike the rest of the team, the entire Chiefs defense put up an admirable effort in Indianapolis.

3. It was a bad day for Chiefs running backs

Pacheco's aforementioned special teams struggles were obvious, but he also failed to make much of an impact on offense. The same can be said about backup Jerick McKinnon, who was apparently even yelling at his teammates at times during the game. Aside from a couple of nice plays, Clyde Edwards-Helaire couldn't get out of his own way and failed to make the impact Kansas City had seen earlier in the season. The main postgame takeaway surrounding the Chiefs' running backs after Weeks 1 and 2 was about how dynamic the group can be this season, but it was anything but that against the Colts.

4. Little mistakes add up over time

A lot of this applies primarily to special teams, but the Chiefs had shortcomings in other areas that also cost them the game. Chris Jones had a pivotal penalty on the Colts' final touchdown drive that led to Kansas City facing a deficit again, Andy Reid's late-game clock management with timeouts was poor, Travis Kelce dropped a fourth-quarter touchdown and Eric Bieniemy's contributions on play-calling duties were lackluster. When that's combined with a mediocre Patrick Mahomes game and even more mistakes elsewhere, the Chiefs will end up losing more often than not. They deserved to get beat by the Colts, and better opponents wouldn't have made it that close of a game in the end.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
890
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy