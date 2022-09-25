ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-3 on the 2022 NFL season today in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, but in reality, they lost to themselves.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 0-3 on the 2022 NFL season after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans today.

What makes the loss even worse, is that in reality, the Las Vegas Raiders beat themselves, more than the Titans beat them.

Here are my instant reactions to the game:

#1 Lost in the disappointing 0-3 start is the magnificence of Daniel Carlson. He extended his NFL-leading consecutive FG streak by making his 29th, 30th, and 31st today.  It isn't his fault that the team is failing in the red zone, when called upon, he is money.

#2 Lack of disciple is rampant.  Aggression penalties are one thing, but the self-inflicted unforced errors are ridiculous.  The Raiders are not good enough to beat other NFL teams, and themselves.  Josh McDaniels was tasked with bringing discipline to the Raiders, but through three games, that has not been the case.

#3 Red zone woes.  Josh McDaniels was one of the best red zone play-callers with the New England Patriots.  It was expected that the Raiders' impotence in the red zone would end.  It has not.  McDaniels has more weapons in Las Vegas, but is the difference the offensive line?

The Las Vegas Raiders today were not beaten by the Tennessee Titans, the reality is that they beat themselves.  Sadly, they now have a 2.5% chance of making the playoffs.  There is no one to blame, but themselves.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS .

