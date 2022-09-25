ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Topple Saints, Record First Home Win in Over a Year

By Schuyler Callihan
Carolina picks up win No. 1 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It may not have been an offensive explosion, but the Carolina Panthers are finally back in the win column as they defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. The win puts an end to a nine-game losing streak that dates back to last season and marks the first home victory since beating the Saints in Week 2 a year ago.

New Orleans threatened to score on the opening drive of the game as Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas connected for three receptions for nearly 30 yards. However, the third catch was negated by a chop block on running back Mark Ingram, backing the Saints up 15 yards and pushing them out of field goal range.

On the very next offensive series for the Saints, Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu stripped the ball out of Alvin Kamara's hands and was returned for a touchdown by Marquis Haynes Sr. for the first score of the afternoon.

Carolina's offense struggled to move the ball through the air in the first half as Baker Mayfield completed just 7-of-13 passes for 44 yards. The Saints made sure to take away the explosive plays, but Carolina didn't really look for the deep shot either. Mayfield was sacked three times and got knocked down to the ground five times.

Fortunately, the duo of Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard produced 5.8 yards per carry ultimately leading to a pair of field goals from Eddy Pineiro to give Carolina a 13-0 lead.

Jameis Winston didn't look all that sharp early either but found some rhythm in the final drive of the half which included a 49-yard completion to Chris Olave. He did, however, miss Jarvis Landry in the back corner of the end zone, forcing the Saints to settle for a field goal attempt.

Wil Lutz's 30-yard kick was blocked by Henry Anderson, thus keeping the score at 13-0 heading into the half.

The second half nearly got off to a disastrous start for the Saints as Dwayne Washington almost fumbled the kickoff. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule threw his challenge flag but the ruling on the field stood as called. Had it been overturned, the Panthers would have had the ball at the New Orleans 18-yard line.

The Saints pieced together a 14-play, 62-yard drive that ate up approximately the first eight minutes of the third quarter but came up empty-handed once again following a 48-yard missed field goal by Lutz.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Jameis Winston heated up completing seven straight passes to five different receivers. A 23-yard pass to Tre'Quan Smith set up a five-yard rushing touchdown from Mark Ingram to get the Saints on the board.

With the Panthers desperate to get something going offensively, the big play came from an unexpected source - Laviska Shenault. He brought the kickoff return out to the 33 and then two plays later scored on a 67-yard catch and run, his first reception as a Panther.

For more unexpected happenings, Derrick Brown came down with an interception of Winston on the ensuing drive. Yes, defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brown just missed out on an interception on the prior play, so it was only fitting that he would record his first career pick on the next snap.

Carolina was unable to take full advantage of the short field but they did come away with three points on another field goal from Pineiro.

Jameis Winston and company didn't go away easily. The Saints scored in just three plays with two massive downfield completions to Chris Olave (38 yards) and Tre'Quan Smith (44 yards). The drive ended with a one-handed touchdown reception by Marquez Callaway to make it a one-score game.

New Orleans' onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and the Panthers were able to hold on for the win.

