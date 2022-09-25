ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Off-road crash kills 13-year-old girl in Jefferson County

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officers say an investigation was opened after a teenage girl was found dead following an off-roading accident.

Yesterday around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers tell us they were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. in Jefferson County for a serious accident with injury.

According to officers, a side-by-side ORV was found on its side. A 13-year-old female in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash nor the identity of the girl. Officers say they will release more information as it becomes available.

