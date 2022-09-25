Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle has been placed on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears in his first season outside of K.C. The Chicago Bears have placed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve on Tuesday, following the team’s recent win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears placed Pringle on IR and signed linebacker Joe Thomas to take his place on the active roster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO