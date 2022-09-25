Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Ron Rivera fails to throw challenge flag in time to overturn 45-yard Eagles play
The Commanders had a chance to potentially overturn a big splash play by the Eagles offense, but unfortunately head coach Ron Rivera was unable to get the officials’ attention in time when throwing the challenge flag.
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
Time for Commanders to scout coaches
Ron Rivera and company have failed. As a front office and coaching staff. It’s time to start thinking of who’s next, because Year 3 of this regime has seen no improvement of the Washington Commanders.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Thinks Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Early MVP Favorite
Through three games of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the league. They continued rolling in their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, winning 24-8. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball as the defense has responded...
Byron Pringle placed on Bears injured reserve
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle has been placed on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears in his first season outside of K.C. The Chicago Bears have placed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve on Tuesday, following the team’s recent win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears placed Pringle on IR and signed linebacker Joe Thomas to take his place on the active roster.
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 14-12 win over Bucs in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers looked on the verge of an impressive blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road through two quarters on Sunday, but a nose dive by the offense following a turnover and a near-collapse late by the defense forced Matt LaFleur’s team into needing to stop a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to avoid overtime.
Sixers addition PJ Tucker undergoes procedure on knee, cleared for camp
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for training camp beginning on Tuesday in Charleston, SC, they received some tough news as PJ Tucker had to undergo a procedure on his left knee before camp begins. Just before the team’s media day on Monday at their practice facility in Camden, NJ, the...
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
3 most embarrassing moments from Commanders loss to Eagles
The Washington Commanders were thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. When the dust settled, it became apparent why the Eagles were a touchdown favorite on the road, as they established a 24-0 halftime lead before putting things in cruise control in the second half to win 24-8 and move to 3-0.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Falcons-Seahawks top plays
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
NFL・
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?
Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
Cheetah Is Here: Dolphins fans need this Tyreek Hill shirt
Cheetah is here. Let Eli Apple know. In the meantime, Miami Dolphins fans need this new Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT. Check it out below. Do Cheetah’s eat apples? The one that calls South Beach home does. Which is why Miami Dolphins fans need to check out this Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT.
NBC Sports
Reddick’s patience rewarded in breakout game
LANDOVER, Md. — As Haason Reddick stood by his stall answering questions, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came bounding through the locker room. He couldn’t help himself. “Told you he was close!” Sirianni shouted. Yeah, he did. And he was right. Through two games, the Eagles’ $45...
Instant reactions to the Commanders embarrassing Week 3 loss
Unfortunately, we have to unpack the Washington Commanders’ no-good, very bad day against their division rival, Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was completely outclassed and outmatched today in the blowout loss. With the Cowboys on deck, some serious soul searching is needed to be had by everyone, including the coaching staff....
FanSided
