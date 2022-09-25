ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Thinks Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Early MVP Favorite

Through three games of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the league. They continued rolling in their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, winning 24-8. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball as the defense has responded...
FanSided

Byron Pringle placed on Bears injured reserve

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle has been placed on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears in his first season outside of K.C. The Chicago Bears have placed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve on Tuesday, following the team’s recent win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears placed Pringle on IR and signed linebacker Joe Thomas to take his place on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 most embarrassing moments from Commanders loss to Eagles

The Washington Commanders were thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. When the dust settled, it became apparent why the Eagles were a touchdown favorite on the road, as they established a 24-0 halftime lead before putting things in cruise control in the second half to win 24-8 and move to 3-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Falcons-Seahawks top plays

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
NFL
FanSided

Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?

Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cheetah Is Here: Dolphins fans need this Tyreek Hill shirt

Cheetah is here. Let Eli Apple know. In the meantime, Miami Dolphins fans need this new Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT. Check it out below. Do Cheetah’s eat apples? The one that calls South Beach home does. Which is why Miami Dolphins fans need to check out this Tyreek Hill shirt from BreakingT.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Reddick’s patience rewarded in breakout game

LANDOVER, Md. — As Haason Reddick stood by his stall answering questions, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came bounding through the locker room. He couldn’t help himself. “Told you he was close!” Sirianni shouted. Yeah, he did. And he was right. Through two games, the Eagles’ $45...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Commanders embarrassing Week 3 loss

Unfortunately, we have to unpack the Washington Commanders’ no-good, very bad day against their division rival, Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was completely outclassed and outmatched today in the blowout loss. With the Cowboys on deck, some serious soul searching is needed to be had by everyone, including the coaching staff....
WASHINGTON, DC
