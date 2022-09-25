Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
musictimes.com
BLACKPINK Dethrones Bad Bunny on Head-to-Head Battle for Billboard 200 #1 Spot
With the debut of BLACKPINK's newest album, "Born Pink" at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart - Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" has been dethroned. "Verano" is supposed to clinch its 12th nonconsecutive week at the No. 1 spot this week, but it would seem like he has to grab that record next week if he manages to pull through another peak next weekend.
What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online
Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement
News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
HipHopDX.com
Alicia Keys Earns 9 New Gold & Platinum RIAA Certifications For 'Fallin' + More
Alicia Keys has received multiple new plaques from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for a number of her early hits. On September 19, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist earned nine new RIAA certifications for a number of hits she released more than two decades ago, including “Fallin” which appeared on her 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday
Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
thesource.com
Diddy Delivers Hits, Joined by King Combs and Bryson Tiller at iHeartRadio Music Festival
At the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Sean “Diddy” Combs performed live. His set included hits such as “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy” as well as other timeless songs.
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
