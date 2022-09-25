ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
Glendale, AZ
Football
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
GLENDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL
musictimes.com

BLACKPINK Dethrones Bad Bunny on Head-to-Head Battle for Billboard 200 #1 Spot

With the debut of BLACKPINK's newest album, "Born Pink" at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart - Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" has been dethroned. "Verano" is supposed to clinch its 12th nonconsecutive week at the No. 1 spot this week, but it would seem like he has to grab that record next week if he manages to pull through another peak next weekend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Taylor Swift
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online

Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
TV SERIES
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement

News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Earns 9 New Gold & Platinum RIAA Certifications For 'Fallin' + More

Alicia Keys has received multiple new plaques from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for a number of her early hits. On September 19, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist earned nine new RIAA certifications for a number of hits she released more than two decades ago, including “Fallin” which appeared on her 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday

Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Headliner#American Football#Nbc Sports Boston#Espn#Href Https Twitter Com#Applemusic#Variety#Tmz
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy