Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita County deputies arrested two people after a man reportedly jumped from an apartment window.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 23, around 11 p.m., deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant at Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway.

While attempting to make contact with the warranted person, they saw a man, later identified as Andrew Clark, jump from an apartment window.

After he was detained, Clark told the deputies he ran because his girlfriend has an active protective order against him and was inside the apartment.

The deputies tried to make contact with the girlfriend by knocking on the door and windows, but she did not respond. Because she is listed as the protected person on the protective order, the deputies forced entry into the apartment to check her welfare.

They found her hiding in a closet under some clothes and identified her as Fawn Durkin. She said she was hiding because she did not want to get in trouble.

She told the deputies they did not have permission to be in the apartment, but needed a place to stay, so Clark used his shoulder to open the door.

Both were arrested. Clark was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Violation of a Protective Order. His bond was set at $4,000. Durkin was charged with Criminal Trespassing. Her bond was set at $1,500.

On September 10, 2022, Clark was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman and poured black paint all over her stuff. Clark told police they were arguing about drugs and sex. In August 2022, Clark was arrested for assaulting a woman for refusing to give him a ride.

