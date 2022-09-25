Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Dallas Cowboys to activate Jason Peters for MNF at Giants
The Dallas Cowboys will add some veteran help to the offensive line for their primetime matchup in the Meadowlands on Monday, as offensive lineman Jason Peters is expected to be active for the game against the New York Giants.
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Texas
Johnson Jr. talked Texas Prep Week during the program's weekly press conference.
DraftKings promo code secures this $200 bonus for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new players betting on any NFL Week 4 game this week can obtain a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
Fletcher, Freedom football flex their physicality to down Central Catholic
Freedom High School running back Jalen Fletcher is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. He fits the mold of a scatback; but the senior was every bit a power runner on Saturday night. Fletcher rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns to pace third-ranked Freedom to a 32-12 victory over No....
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
2 unbeatens lead the pack in the girls volleyball rankings
Parkland, the returning PIAA Class 4A runner-up, and Liberty have separated themselves from the pack in the girls volleyball rankings. The two programs boast unbeaten records, although the Trojans have a challenging week ahead with Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic on the schedule. Liberty swept the Green Hornets to earn...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0