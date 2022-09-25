ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Devonta Smith
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy