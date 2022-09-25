Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Ron Rivera fails to throw challenge flag in time to overturn 45-yard Eagles play
The Commanders had a chance to potentially overturn a big splash play by the Eagles offense, but unfortunately head coach Ron Rivera was unable to get the officials’ attention in time when throwing the challenge flag.
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News
It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Thinks Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Early MVP Favorite
Through three games of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the league. They continued rolling in their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, winning 24-8. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball as the defense has responded...
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
NBC Sports
Why Jalen Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
NBC Sports
Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare
It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
DraftKings promo code secures this $200 bonus for NFL Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new players betting on any NFL Week 4 game this week can obtain a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
Jaguars open as touchdown underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by 52 combined points in the last two weeks, but oddsmakers still aren’t convinced. The Tipico Sportsbook is listing the Philadelphia Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars in Week 4. That’s actually relatively generous, as FanDuel and DraftKings both list the Jaguars as a full 7-point underdog.
Fletcher, Freedom football flex their physicality to down Central Catholic
Freedom High School running back Jalen Fletcher is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. He fits the mold of a scatback; but the senior was every bit a power runner on Saturday night. Fletcher rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns to pace third-ranked Freedom to a 32-12 victory over No....
