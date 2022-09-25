ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Thinks Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Early MVP Favorite

Through three games of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the league. They continued rolling in their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, winning 24-8. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball as the defense has responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
NBC Sports

Why Jalen Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late

Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare

It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars open as touchdown underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by 52 combined points in the last two weeks, but oddsmakers still aren’t convinced. The Tipico Sportsbook is listing the Philadelphia Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars in Week 4. That’s actually relatively generous, as FanDuel and DraftKings both list the Jaguars as a full 7-point underdog.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Fedex Field
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy