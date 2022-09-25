Read full article on original website
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
JK Rowling: Police drop investigation into ‘online threat’ made to Harry Potter author
A police investigation into an “online threat” to JK Rowling over her support for stabbing victim Salman Rushdie has been dropped.The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who wrote: “Don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweet about Rushdie last month.The Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed in August ahead of a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York.Rushdie has faced years of threats over his book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
An 18-year-old Russian influencer could be facing 6 years in prison because she didn't stop using Instagram
Veronika Loginova, 18, posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying she faces a prison sentence of up to six years for using the app.
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Manchester PC charged after Leeds car chase investigation
A police officer has been charged with offences including fraud and perverting the course of justice after an inquiry into a car chase through Leeds. PC Jessica Verbruggen, 29, was not in the vehicle, but was arrested along with another man following an investigation into the incident. Ms Verbruggen, who...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
BBC
Adam Clapham: Rotherham murder accused appear in court
Three people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Rotherham. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street on 19 September. Robert Crookes, 31, Lynette Myers, 38, and Keiron Millar, 29, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sex offences.
BBC
Leicester disorder 'not exclusively' Hindus and Muslims - police
The recent disorder in Leicester did not only involve Hindus and Muslims, the city's head of police has said. Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon warned against "broad, sweeping comments" about the unrest. Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities culminated in large-scale disorder on...
BBC
Derelict Bradford school an arson hotspot - fire chiefs
A derelict school in Bradford has become an arson "hotspot", a fire authority has been told. Yorkshire Martyrs School, off Westgate Hill Street, closed in 2010 and has remained vacant since then. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were regularly called to the site and would like the...
BBC
Oldham councillor arrested on suspicion of rape
An Oldham councillor was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of raping a woman. The man was detained at his home but later bailed by Greater Manchester Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. The unidentified suspect continues to work as an elected councillor. His political party declined to...
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Star and Arthur: MPs' 'extreme' concern at councils over child deaths
A group of MPs remains "extremely concerned" about council failings in areas where two children were murdered. The Education Select Committee wrote to Education Secretary Kit Malthouse raising concerns following the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in Solihull and Star Hobson in Bradford in 2020. Both local councils were criticised after...
