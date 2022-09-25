ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Office: Two stabbed at Pitt County Fair Saturday night

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Two teenagers were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair Saturday night in an assault involving at least a half dozen others, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

A release from the office said deputies were dispatched to the fairgrounds in north Greenville about 8:16 p.m. They found two teens, 19 and 17, had been hurt. A news release said the two had been assaulted by a group of six to 10 males.

The two victims were transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel, the release said. Their conditions were not available.

Deputies investigating the stabbing received reports of several fights and shots fired at the fairgrounds, but those reports were unfounded the release said. The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Paula Dance had authorized the deployment of off-duty deputies in the area of the fairgrounds in case of an emergency, the release said. Three deputies were able to arrive at 8:18 p.m.

Dance's decision had not previously been announced. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office was not contracted to provide security at this year's fair.

Fair manager Kenneth Ross announced last week that security at the fair was being handled by volunteers. That included employees of Dem Boyz Security which had previously been hired to work the gates.

Dem Boyz contract was terminated after Ross was told they were operating without state licensing. Ross said that security at the fair included metal detectors at the gates and people patrolling the area.

The fair was operating as normal Sunday afternoon, with crowds already lined up at 1 p.m. when gates opened. Phyllis Ross, an executive with fair and Kenneth Ross' wife, said that negative publicity about the fair's security situation is taking away from the good it does for the community.

"We give out scholarships, we help schools," Phyllis Ross said. "All this negative reporting is not helping.

"It's stirring up everything and it's just making it worse for us. We've had good security. They were on everything that happened last night, on the spot, nothing serious. It was not what they are trying to say. There were no gunshots."

Phyllis Ross said that an EMT working the fair told her the two victims were responsive when they were transported.

"They're fine," Phyllis Ross said. "It was not serious. It was a little minor thing."

Last year, sheriff's deputies found a teen with a concealed, loaded handgun after a fight at the fair. The fair closed early that Saturday.

Ross placed blame on the people involved in Saturday's violence.

"It's just unfortunate that we can't have a fair for the people to come out and enjoy their families without someone stupid coming in causing problems," she said. "It not only happens here. It happens at every county fair. Look at the country, what's happening around the country.

"People don't know how to act. As I say they have no home training."

She said culprits are typically young and find ways to sneak in. She said the fair makes no money off of them.

"They come out and it's always the same night ... and it's always the same ones," Phyllis Ross said. "Young people, teenagers, causing problems."

Security personnel did not comment on Sunday.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.

The Daily Reflector

