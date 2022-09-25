ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Shines Again, Ravens Roll Past Patriots 37-26

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hu2Bz_0i9rPG5X00

Lamar Jackson paved the way for a wild Ravens victory against the Patriots. And after blowing a three-touchdown lead last week, against Miami, Baltimore's defense made some key plays down the stretch to preserve the 37-26 victory in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson paved the way for a wild Ravens victory against the Patriots.

And after blowing a three-touchdown lead last week against the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore's defense made some key plays down the stretch to preserve the 37-26 victory in Week 3.

It is the first time the Ravens have ever beaten New England on the road during the regular season.

"We're not there yet but we're on our way, and I feel like that's something that we're working hard on to improve, but in this particular game, I think the thing was guys stepping up and making plays," coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards with a score.

Jackson is the first player in franchise history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of the team's first three games of a season, according to ESPN Stats. He is making a strong case for a second MVP.

" We've got to score, too. We've got to respond back because last week when Miami started scoring, they went on that run, I think we put up three points, and I wasn't having that," Jackson said. "Like none of us on the offense was having that. This game, we were going to respond back, as well, because they were doing a great job on their offense, Patriots was, and we felt like we had to do the same thing. Our defense came alive, and they do what they do, play Ravens football."

Tight end Mark Andrews caught 8 passes for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

Ravens (2-1) running back J.K. Dobbins had 23 yards on 7 carries in his season debut after recovering from a knee injury.

“It felt great. [I’m] blessed to be back out there. I’m the type of guy that – yes, I got back out there, I’m blessed, [and] I’m happy about that, but now it’s time for me to try to do what I do," Dobbins said. "And that’s run for 100 yards and stuff like that.”

Baltimore could not generate much of a pass rush, it struggled against the run and there were issues in the secondary, but none of that mattered.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had an interception and recovered a fumble that was forced by rookie Kyle Hamilton. Peters has 32 career interceptions — the most in the NFL.

Josh Bynes and Marlon Humphrey also had key interceptions that stalled drives.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen dropped an interception that could have been returned for a pick-six. Instead, Queen could not hold onto the ball, and running back Damian Harris scored from two yards on the next snap that gave the Patriots a 20-14 lead.

However, the Ravens answered with an impressive drive and took a 21-20 lead on Josh Oliver's first career touchdown — a 1-yard pass from Jackson.

After Duvernay had a 43-yard punt return, Jackson had a 38-yard scamper that put the ball on the 6.  Jackson then hit Duvernay for a 4-yard touchdown for a 28-20 lead.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.

An interception by Bynes ended New England's next drive.

That set up a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker for a 31-20 lead with 2:33 left in the third quarter.

A fumble by Rashod Bateman on the next play from scrimmage gave the Patriots (1-2) back the ball.

Humphrey bailed the Ravens out with an interception in the end zone. Humphrey was sidelined during last Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse.

The Patriots were driving again, but Hamilton forced a fumble that was recovered by Peters that kept the Ravens ahead.

Jackson put the game away with a 9-yard score.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards with three interceptions before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.

The Patriots had 145 yards rushing.

The Ravens dealt with adversity almost immediately as starting left tackle Pat Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) had to leave the game with injuries. Baltimore was forced to use its third left tackle in three games and the Ravens are already thin at outside linebacker.

The Ravens took a 7-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter on a shovel pass from Jackson to Andrews, who had four catches for 39 yards on that drive.

“It was just trust; it’s something that we’ve done time and time again, year after year," Andrews said. "It’s just one guy, so he trusts me, threw the ball, and I made a play.”

Andrews has 32 career receiving touchdowns, second only to Todd Heap (41) for the most in franchise history.

The Patriots took a 10-7 lead with 5:58 left in the half on a 3-yard run by Jones — the first of his career.

Baltimore answered on the ensuing drive. Jackson put together a nine-play 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Andrews that gave the Ravens the lead.

However, the Patriots managed a late drive and pulled to within 14-13 at the break on a 50-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Jackson was 10 of 15 for 99 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times and ran four times for 41 yards.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Lamar Jackson's Focus is on His Future, With or Without the Baltimore Ravens

Distractions; they can derail a player or entire team's success. There isn't a shortage of potential distractions or scandals in sports, no matter how hard franchises across all leagues attempt to dodge them, and this year has already had a doozy of distractions within the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and their flock have found themselves with a surprising distraction tied to their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Harris
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Kyle Hamilton
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Espn#Mvp
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday

There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally. Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium. We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
GREEN BAY, WI
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy