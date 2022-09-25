Read full article on original website
Saints’ Jameis Winston set to follow in Alvin Kamara’s footsteps for Week 3 vs. Panthers
It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries,...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints
Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Saints at Panthers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
Here are a few of the lone encouraging signs, and several concerning traits, from the Saints week three loss in Carolina.
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte
The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes. Follow all the action on WWL and Audacy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive woes continue in tight 14-12 loss to Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady said his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense needs to get "a lot better" after their comeback against the Green Bay Packers fell short on Sunday.
