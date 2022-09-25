Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Yikes: It’s Possible for Your Loving Partner To Become Emotionally Unavailable—Here’s What To Know
There often comes a turning point in a romantic relationship when things shift, however subtly or dramatically, from light fun into deeply emotional territory. And a partner's capacity to respond to this and reciprocate this growth in vulnerability reflects their level of emotional availability. But at the same time, emotional...
25-year-old woman has 22 children already and wants to have over 80 more
A Russian mum with 22 children doesn’t want to slow down anytime soon, insisting she wants more than 80 more little ones. Christina Ozturk and her millionaire hubby Galip are the parents to 22 kids, with the former welcoming her first child when she was 17. 21 out of...
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
artofhealthyliving.com
What Are The Signs of Post Traumatic Stress? Alexander Frankian Dives Into Causes And Treatments
Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can develop after someone has experienced a traumatic event. This can include anything from being in a car accident to being the victim of a crime. Entrepreneur Alexander Frankian in Lake Hughes, CA, understands that people with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts about the event. They may also have difficulty coping with everyday life tasks. If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be suffering from PTSD, keep reading for more information on the signs and symptoms of this condition.
A psychologist who has treated women with depression for 15 years shares her 6 most important pieces of advice
Depression is nearly twice as common in women, likely because of unique social and hormonal factors. Many women don't recognize key signs of depression, which can make it harder to get timely support. Depression can improve with the right treatment, which may include therapy, medication, or both. Dr. Carla Marie...
Found: The Deodorant That Fights Funk While Exfoliating and Brightening Your Underarms at the Same Time
Just like the skin on your face, your under arms need a beauty regimen, too. And for me, it starts with choosing a good deodorant. Though I’ve never been too picky about deodorant in the past, that recently changed after I noticed some dark spots developing under my arms. Turns out, certain ingredients in deodorants and antiperspirants like alcohol and aluminum really don’t play all that nice with your skin. In many cases, they can cause irritation, and lead to darkening of the skin. But that hasn’t been an issue since I’ve started using the Kosas Chemistry Deodorant ($16), one of my new "holy grain" bathroom shelf products.
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
PETS・
katzenworld.co.uk
10 Signs Your Cat Might Need To Go To The Vet
This post first appeared on ProtectaPet here. As with any pet, it is imperative that you have regular check ups so that a vet can make sure your companion is in the best health possible. The same goes for our lovely feline friends. A vet can make sure that your cat is fully up to date with vaccinations and they can also catch problems with your kitty before it becomes serious.
PETS・
The ‘Wall Test’ Will Tell You How You View the World—Here’s How To Do It in 2 Minutes
Judging by our collective fascination with Myers-Briggs, enneagrams, attachment styles, and love languages, it's safe to say we are keen to learn more about ourselves, and personality tests are a fun and easy way to do that. The trending "wall test" on TikTok is another one worth trying, which can provide insight into how you overcome barriers, deal with difficult challenges that come up in life, and how you view the world overall.
psychreg.org
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder and How to Cope with It
Bipolar disorder is a psychological disorder that includes radical mood changes which usually go in periods or stages. These periods are often called the ‘minus’ and the ‘plus’ stages, in other words, they are the depressive stage and the stage of mania. The depressive stage would...
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
Bearaby Just Launched the Cuddliest Body Pillow To Melt Away All Your Morning Aches and Pains
Much to the chagrin of my chiropractor, dermatologist, and Miguel, my deep tissue massage guy, I’m a stomach sleeper. I know, I know. I can’t help it! The life-long comfort of sleeping on my belly with one leg tucked up like a frog’s is slowly revealing its consequences though. My neck, hips, and back have all had it. And don’t even get me started on the idea that I’m inducing wrinkles by smushing my face into a pillow each night...
boxrox.com
How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)
Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
‘Smile’ Review: The Demons Grin Back at You in a Horror Movie With a Highly Effective Creep Factor
“Smile” is a horror film that sets up nearly everything — its highly effective creep factor, its well-executed if familiar shock tactics, its interlaced theme of trauma and suicide — before the opening credits. In an emergency psych ward, Dr. Rose Kotter (Sosie Bacon), a diligent and devoted therapist, is speaking to a woman who sounds like her soul went to hell and never made it back. Her name is Laura (Caitlin Stasey), and she describes, in tones that remain rational despite her tremulous panic, the visions she’s been seeing that no one else can. She sees faces — or, rather,...
Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails
More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
momcollective.com
Teen Anxiety: Normal “Growing Pains” Or Something Serious?
The teen years are tough for everyone: parents and teens alike. Having two teenage boys myself, I can speak from professional and personal experience. Riding the daily mood swings of a teen can lead to emotional whiplash if a parent isn’t careful. So, how do you know if your child is experiencing typical “teenage angst” or if it’s something more serious, like anxiety or depression?
KIDS・
ADDitude
[Self-Test] Antisocial Personality Disorder
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also called sociopathy or psychopathy, is characterized by disregard for and violation of the rights of others.1 People with ASPD often engage in unlawful behaviors and display a reckless disregard for the safety of themselves and others. They often exhibit irritable and aggressive behaviors, and they may get into physical fights or assault others. Deceitfulness and manipulation are central to this personality disorder – people with ASPD may charm others to get what they want, then show little remorse for hurting or mistreating them.
