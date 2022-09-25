The top local trotting talent was on full display at Batavia Downs on Friday night (Sept. 23) and the co-featured Opens both produced come from behind victories. In the $15,000 Open I Handicap, C R Blazin Beauty (Dave McNeight III) led off the gate and halfway up the backstretch before Night Flyer K (Jim Morrill Jr.) grabbed the front approaching the :28.2 quarter. From there no one made a move until the five-eighths where Jumpinthejailhouse (Kevin Cummings) pulled and tried to advance on Night Flyer K, but was only able to get as far as second as they headed around the last turn. When the race proceeded into the stretch, Jumpinthejailhouse faded allowing the pocket-sitting C R Blazin Beauty the out, and she came with a flurry. C R Blazin Beauty trotted up a storm in deep stretch and blew by Night Flyer K while holding off the late closing Credit List (Kyle Cummings) to win by 1-½ lengths in 1:57.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO