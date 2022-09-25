Read full article on original website
The Batavian
Virginia L. Goodman "Jinny"
Virginia L. Goodman “Jinny”, 77 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Tuesday (September 20, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born July 3, 1945 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Norman Thompson and Norma Bates Thompson Nixon. Virginia was a floral designer for...
The Batavian
Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet
Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
The Batavian
Gary F. Capuano
Gary F. Capuano, 64, of Batavia, passed away on September 25, 2022. Gary was born August 18, 1958 in Batavia, a son of Louise (Grasso) Capuano of Batavia and the late Larry Capuano. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking trips. He was the maintenance manager for...
The Batavian
C R Blazin Beauty, Lougazi impressive in Batavia Opens
The top local trotting talent was on full display at Batavia Downs on Friday night (Sept. 23) and the co-featured Opens both produced come from behind victories. In the $15,000 Open I Handicap, C R Blazin Beauty (Dave McNeight III) led off the gate and halfway up the backstretch before Night Flyer K (Jim Morrill Jr.) grabbed the front approaching the :28.2 quarter. From there no one made a move until the five-eighths where Jumpinthejailhouse (Kevin Cummings) pulled and tried to advance on Night Flyer K, but was only able to get as far as second as they headed around the last turn. When the race proceeded into the stretch, Jumpinthejailhouse faded allowing the pocket-sitting C R Blazin Beauty the out, and she came with a flurry. C R Blazin Beauty trotted up a storm in deep stretch and blew by Night Flyer K while holding off the late closing Credit List (Kyle Cummings) to win by 1-½ lengths in 1:57.
The Batavian
Ann M. Zalenski
Ann M. Zalenski, age 88, of East Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Leroy Village Green Rehabilitation unit. She was born on June 22, 1934 in Alden to the late Raymond and Helena (Hamann) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years; Joseph Zalenski Jr. and 11 of her siblings.
The Batavian
Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes
Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
The Batavian
It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature
The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Oatka Trail, Le Roy
A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7581 Oatka Trail, Le Roy. One vehicle is smoking, and the other one is rolled over. Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Fire police requested to shutdown traffic in the area.
City and County to have public hearings about grants for Carr's Reborn and Healthy Living campus
There are to be public hearings in each the city and county this week on the application and use of a $2 million Restore NY grant. The city's hearing is during a conference session at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Board Room, second floor, City Hall.
Housing, Wing Ding, craft beer and awareness walk on tap for City Council tonight
Market rate housing, the resurrection of Wing Ding, a craft beer festival and Alzheimer’s awareness walk, the Jackson Square redesign and a public hearing are all on tap for City Council’s conference meeting this week.
City Council agrees to pursue $2 million grant for Carr's building downtown
The Carr’s Reborn project for the former C.L. Carr Department Store on Main Street has met another goal to get the project moving. Approved by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee earlier this month, the project received City Council’s blessing Monday to be part of a Restore NY grant application for $2 million.
