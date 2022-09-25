ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Virginia L. Goodman "Jinny"

Virginia L. Goodman “Jinny”, 77 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Tuesday (September 20, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born July 3, 1945 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Norman Thompson and Norma Bates Thompson Nixon. Virginia was a floral designer for...
BATAVIA, NY
Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Gary F. Capuano

Gary F. Capuano, 64, of Batavia, passed away on September 25, 2022. Gary was born August 18, 1958 in Batavia, a son of Louise (Grasso) Capuano of Batavia and the late Larry Capuano. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking trips. He was the maintenance manager for...
BATAVIA, NY
C R Blazin Beauty, Lougazi impressive in Batavia Opens

The top local trotting talent was on full display at Batavia Downs on Friday night (Sept. 23) and the co-featured Opens both produced come from behind victories. In the $15,000 Open I Handicap, C R Blazin Beauty (Dave McNeight III) led off the gate and halfway up the backstretch before Night Flyer K (Jim Morrill Jr.) grabbed the front approaching the :28.2 quarter. From there no one made a move until the five-eighths where Jumpinthejailhouse (Kevin Cummings) pulled and tried to advance on Night Flyer K, but was only able to get as far as second as they headed around the last turn. When the race proceeded into the stretch, Jumpinthejailhouse faded allowing the pocket-sitting C R Blazin Beauty the out, and she came with a flurry. C R Blazin Beauty trotted up a storm in deep stretch and blew by Night Flyer K while holding off the late closing Credit List (Kyle Cummings) to win by 1-½ lengths in 1:57.
BATAVIA, NY
Ann M. Zalenski

Ann M. Zalenski, age 88, of East Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Leroy Village Green Rehabilitation unit. She was born on June 22, 1934 in Alden to the late Raymond and Helena (Hamann) Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years; Joseph Zalenski Jr. and 11 of her siblings.
EAST BETHANY, NY
Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
LE ROY, NY
It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature

The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
BATAVIA, NY
Accident reported on Oatka Trail, Le Roy

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7581 Oatka Trail, Le Roy. One vehicle is smoking, and the other one is rolled over. Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Fire police requested to shutdown traffic in the area.
LE ROY, NY
