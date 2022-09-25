ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

The Batavian

gymnastics

Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Batavian

It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature

The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
BATAVIA, NY
Monroe County, NY
Fairport, NY
Victor, NY
Monroe County, NY
Byron, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees

Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
BROCKPORT, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Oatka Trail, Le Roy

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7581 Oatka Trail, Le Roy. One vehicle is smoking, and the other one is rolled over. Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Fire police requested to shutdown traffic in the area.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Virginia L. Goodman "Jinny"

Virginia L. Goodman “Jinny”, 77 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Tuesday (September 20, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born July 3, 1945 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Norman Thompson and Norma Bates Thompson Nixon. Virginia was a floral designer for...
BATAVIA, NY
#Uneven Bars#Genesee Gymnastics
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes

Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
LE ROY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
JAMESTOWN, NY

