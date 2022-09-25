Read full article on original website
The Batavian
gymnastics
Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
The Batavian
It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature
The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees
Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
The Batavian
Accident reported on Oatka Trail, Le Roy
A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7581 Oatka Trail, Le Roy. One vehicle is smoking, and the other one is rolled over. Le Roy Fire, Le Roy Ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Fire police requested to shutdown traffic in the area.
The Batavian
Virginia L. Goodman "Jinny"
Virginia L. Goodman “Jinny”, 77 of Batavia, passed away peacefully Tuesday (September 20, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born July 3, 1945 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late Norman Thompson and Norma Bates Thompson Nixon. Virginia was a floral designer for...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
The Batavian
Rick Howe records 299 at Le Roy Legion Lanes
Rick Howe of Le Roy started his league bowling season in fine fashion by rolling a 299 game on opening night of the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. The 50-year-old right-hander, competing on lanes 1-2 on Sept. 15, started with 246 and 191 before...
Newfane's Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close its doors — possibly for good
NEWFANE, N.Y. — A longtime Niagara County restaurant is shutting its doors, at least for now. Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will close Jan. 1, 25 years after owner Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Harper, now 88, has been ready to retire for a few years,...
Harvest and Hops Festival in Niagara County
It's the best that fall has to offer in Niagara County. The annual Harvest and Hops Festival wrapped up on Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston on Sunday.
Woman severely injured in two-car crash on Glide St. in Rochester
Officers were led to the intersection of Glide Street and Bergen Street around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night. The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and […]
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Rochester firefighters battle house fire on Dewey Ave.
Fire crews at the scene used ladders leaning against three of the structure's windows as smoke billowed from the building.
